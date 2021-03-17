Pittsburgh partners with Google Cloud for Government





The city of Pittsburgh recently announced a partnership with Google Cloud. This could serve as a blueprint for other cities looking to modernize their legacy IT infrastructure.

Google Cloud has been working on the development of its own cloud service designed specifically by the government to drive cloud-based storage. In the case of Pittsburgh, the city has been active in modernizing IT holdings for several years. This is a pandemic-accelerated movement. The partnership with Google has helped accelerate these efforts.

“The city of Pittsburgh looks forward to this first partnership with Google Cloud and has the ability to quickly expand the city’s operational jobs and services to meet the needs of the community.” Heidi Norman explained. Deputy Director of Innovation and Performance in Pittsburgh.

According to Norman, this partnership will serve as Google Cloud’s value-added pilot partnership for municipalities, including migration, storage, applications, computing, and professional services.

Another important feature of collaboration is the training provided. City officials receive training and certification to ensure that services are used efficiently and that the city enjoys maximum value. According to officials, Google has worked with the city to address the constraints of its IT infrastructure.

“They really helped design innovative solutions that most other cities have never had the opportunity to achieve,” Norman added.

Norman said the migration process was not a simple one and the city was still in its infancy. This process involves several steps, beginning with the migration of IT tools and applications to monitor and manage the infrastructure. The next phase is to move compute and storage capacity to the cloud, followed by application migration. Once these steps are complete, the Innovation and Performance department will work with them to further improve service delivery both internally and externally.

According to Norman, security of the entire process is also an important focus of the city.

“The city of Pittsburgh has a multi-faceted cybersecurity program to mitigate risk and stop threats to businesses on an ongoing and proactive basis,” Norman explains. “Google Cloud is now part of the overall cybersecurity program.”

Specifically, the company follows strict protocols and implements measures to ensure user security through tactics such as data encryption and enhanced surveillance.

As long as the city is able to make data-driven decisions, this move offers new analytical opportunities.

Query tools can now be used by different departments in the city to analyze data, create dashboards, report data, and improve member decision making. Ultimately, 19 city sectors will be able to leverage this technology to improve various areas of governance, starting with transportation and public safety.

