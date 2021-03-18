Technology company designing more nutritious, sustainable plant-based foods





Food technology company Benson Hill is targeting an increasing number of health-conscious consumers who want to use science to grow more nutritious and sustainable foods and reduce their impact on the environment. The recently launched raw materials and fresh business segments will help deliver enhanced plant-based products using the company’s unique CropOS technology platform.

Benson Hill uses advanced data analysis techniques to map consumer sensory panels, food formulation tests, and farmer field findings back to the plant’s genomic level. This allows the company to unleash genetic diversity within crops, develop better ingredients from the beginning, and new dimensions in food science and new innovations and differentiation in products with fewer, simpler ingredients. You can create opportunities.

Combining data analysis and artificial intelligence with plant biology and food science, CropOS helps Benson Hill produce highly productive, nutritious, and tasty plants without the need for additives. .. Agtech companies said they can improve sustainability and bring their products to market faster by breeding plants that can do more with fewer processing steps.

“Consumers want healthier, more flavorful and sustainable food choices, but traditional product models aren’t set up to meet that demand on a large scale. Best-in-class technology. Taking advantage and working with partners, St. Louis-based Benson Hill CEO Matt Crisp said:

The Benson Hills Ingredient segment focuses on enhancing the ingredients of yellow peace and soy for the fast-growing plant-based protein market. Despite being the second largest plant-based crop, Yellowpeace has undergone little genomic innovation to date. That’s why Benson Hill has developed a comprehensive genome map that can be combined with the CropOS platform to accelerate the breeding programs it develops. Uniquely differentiated varieties. Benson Hillis reduces off-flavour, increases the amount of protein produced by plants, and eliminates the need for expensive, energy- and water-intensive processing steps normally required to ultimately produce protein components. Used for plant-based meat substitutes that are working on a pipeline of products that may be.

The company is currently working with pet and human food ingredient customers who are interested in the next generation of yellow peace protein ingredients.

Benson Hills’ Fresh Business segment is set up to offer differentiated products. This segment focuses on the combination of CropOS’s breeding power with its wholly owned subsidiary, the field-producing company J & J Family of Farms, which combines its extensive producer base, distribution network and retail relationships. This combination allows the business segment to develop and commercialize differentiated produce and “functional foods”, which may help increase convergence between produce and pharmacy aisles.

Jim Gallagher, president of Loxahatchee, Florida-based J & J, said: “Benson Hill’s genomics development platform often innovates fresh produce into under-innovated crops, from increased nutrient density to consumer-desired attributes such as reduced sugar and climate resilience. We believe it is the engine that will bring the next wave of opportunities for us. We are all excited to be part of the Benson Hill family, which will innovate for the future of food. “

Benson Hillis is investing to strengthen J & J’s Florida and Georgia operations with breeding and testing sites, expanded processing and distribution capacity, and sustainability best practices across J & J’s producer base. ..

Last month, Benson Hillbroke launched a new crop accelerator, a state-of-the-art controlled environmental research facility.

In addition, a few weeks ago, the ag-tech company was selected as the first investment in a three-year, $ 125 million joint investment partnership formed by Caisse de dpt etplacement du Qubec and S2G Ventures to advance climate solutions. It was. The investment that formed part of Benson Hills recently announced a $ 150 million Series D funding round. This includes other strategic and environmental, social and governance-focused investors.

