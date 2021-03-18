Google has started sharing more detailed data about its cloud carbon footprint





Google LLC today launched information on carbon dioxide emissions in cloud data centers. This is a step that search giants are hoping to help Google Cloud customers reduce their environmental footprint.

Google recently set a goal to supply renewable energy to its entire business by 2030. However, cloud data centers are currently using a combination of renewable and non-renewable energies. With the carbon dioxide emissions information released by the company, cloud customers can review the environmental footprint of the data center hosting the application and find a more environmentally friendly Google Cloud data center that they may switch to. I can.

Google shares sustainability data for over 20 Google Cloud regions to get started. A region in cloud provider terminology is a cluster of data centers in the same geographic area.

Google discloses three sustainability indicators by region: the percentage of carbon-free energy, the carbon strength of the grid, and the net carbon emissions. In the final sector, Google’s non-renewable energy usage is perfectly aligned with its investment in carbon offsets, resulting in zero net carbon emissions in all regions.

The other two indicators that the company shares, the percentage of free energy and the carbon strength of the grid, vary from place to place.

The percentage of carbon-free energy in the Google Cloud region shows which portion of the electricity consumed comes from renewable energy sources and which portion is non-renewable. More than half a dozen Google Cloud regions already rely on sustainable power generation methods for most of their energy demand, newly released data reveals. In some regions, including Oregon and São Paulo, the proportion of carbon-free energy exceeds 70%.

Google calls it another sustainability indicator that discloses the carbon strength of the grid. The company publishes information because two data centers can receive similar parts of energy from non-renewable sources, but one has a larger carbon footprint than the other. This is because the power grid at some location is usually supported by more carbon-intensive power plants.

To provide insight into such situations, Google shares the region’s average lifecycle total emissions per unit of energy consumed. This information allows customers to take into account grid differences when making sustainability decisions, Google says.

Some customers have already incorporated new data into their plans. Salesforce.com Inc. In a statement, Patrick Flynn, vice president of sustainability, said that with Google’s new carbon free energy percentage, Salesforce will prioritize where to maximize carbon free energy and provide carbon to all customers. He said he could reduce his footprint to continue. Neutral cloud every day.

Google’s cloud platform already includes features that customers can use to reduce their workload’s environmental footprint. In particular, the platform makes recommendations regarding the optimal instance size for a particular application. Recommendations help enterprises avoid provisioning unnecessary hardware resources.

As far as its own sustainability efforts are concerned, Google is taking multiple approaches to reach its goal of fully switching to renewable energy by 2030. The company has invested billions of dollars in wind and solar energy projects. We are also working to reduce the overall power requirements of our data centers by introducing power-saving technologies such as artificial intelligence models to optimize the energy usage of our server coolers.

