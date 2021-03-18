Apple’s new iPad Pro leaks ahead of rumored event





2020 iPad Pro.

Apple

According to a report on Wednesday, Apple plans to launch a series of new iPads in April. According to Bloomberg, the new iPad Pro will come with Apple’s homemade M1 chip, a Thunderbolt port, and a better camera and screen. It is reportedly offered in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes.

An iPad mini with a larger screen is also under development, the report said.

Updated tablets could come as people work and continue to learn in remote areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple is planning to host its next big product event later this month, Apple leaker Jon Prosser said last week. Product announcements that may include devices such as the long-rumored smart tracker tag, AirPods 3, and iPad Pro updates are reported to take place on March 23.

Last fall, Apple announced a new line of Macs with its M1 chip, the iPhone 12 lineup, the Apple Watch 6, and several new iPads. Apple is also rumored to be working on AR / VR headsets and smart glasses. Apple recently announced that it has discontinued the iMac Pro.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thunderbolt iPad Boost?

Thunderbolt ports provide fast connectivity to devices such as external monitors, storage systems, and multiport docks. It can also be used to attach a charging cable. It’s Intel technology, but Apple has defended it on the Mac for the past decade.

If you look at the side of the device, you may not notice the difference between Thunderbolt and USB-C. Thunderbolt uses a USB-C physical connector, so device makers can easily add Thunderbolt support without the need for unusual ports on the sides of their laptops.

Thunderbolt has so far only appeared on personal computers (Apple Macs and premium Windows machines), but it’s becoming more popular. You can get help from the new USB4, which increases speed and flexibility by incorporating Thunderbolt technology behind the scenes. With built-in Thunderbolt technology, device makers can provide Thunderbolt support as long as they pass the required certification tests. Apple’s first USB4 support came on Macs with M1.

USB alignment also means that Thunderbolt is likely to move to mobile devices. Previously, device designers avoided the requirements of chip circuits, power consumption, and additional costs. However, supporting USB 4 means that USB 4 is likely to become widespread.

“I don’t know if it will be on mobile phones, but it’s possible that it will be on tablets,” said Jason Ziller, leader of Intel Thunderbolt, in an interview in March when Thunderbolt celebrated its 10th anniversary. Told.

