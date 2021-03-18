Lucid Motors Air EV Acquires Dolby Atmos Cabin





Dolby Atmos is gradually arriving in more living rooms, but thanks to the deal with Lucid Motors, the surround sound system is ready to be pulled up in the first car. Lucid Air, the upcoming luxury electric car of the car maker, is the first time Dolby Atmos has been offered in four wheels and 21 speakers have been pushed into the cabin.

This is part of what Lucid calls a “surreal sound” audio system. There are front, rear and side speakers, as you would expect from a high-end installation, but there are also overhead speakers.

Thanks to those additions, special tweaks to Atmos content promise a sensation of sound moving through the cabin, including overhead, when played on an Air EV. Usually, we most often associate Atmos with movie content, but now we’re using more music on our system, whether it’s a new release or an old remastered track.

Of course, without that content, the effect wouldn’t be exactly the same. Still, given the number of speakers Lucid includes, it should still be a pretty impressive experience.

However, car makers don’t just use speakers for entertainment. Air’s safety system is equipped with the ability to make a position sound and also uses directional awareness to improve response.

For example, seatbelt warnings are delivered so that they sound like they are coming from the direction of the problematic buckle. Blind spot detection alerts may sound from the direction of an oncoming vehicle. Lucid uses this technology for something as simple as a turn signal, so the click sounds like it’s actually coming from the side where the light is flashing.

It was a long way to the Lucid Motors market, and the air isn’t completely there yet. Online bookings began late last year, with automakers building sophisticated configurators with console game-savvy technology to help potential owners design their favorite Air. I am trying to do it. Air Dream Edition prices start at $ 169,000. This is a limited production of early cars with the best features.

However, in the future, more affordable models will emerge. In fact, the cheapest Air starts at $ 77,400 before tax credits and incentives. The only problem is that you have to wait until sometime in 2022. In contrast, the 2021 Air Dream Edition will be available later this year.

Meanwhile, Lucid is already working on a second vehicle. This is an all-electric SUV codenamed “Project Gravity”, but there are no plans to start production until 2023.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos