Startup Playbook-Google News Initiative

Media kit

Media Kits summarize audience demographics and product offerings for advertisers and other prospects or partners. Here are some examples.

Business plan / proposal

Business plans and pitch decks help explain business ideas to funders, partners, and other potential stakeholders. The following is an example of two business pitch decks and a business plan.

Ethics / editorial independence policy

Ethics and editorial independence policies help build trust in the community by explaining how to earn revenue, make editorial decisions, and avoid conflicts of interest. There are several policies to get inspiration when developing your own.

Institute for Non-Profit News Donor Transparency and Editing Independence Policy.

Advertising contract

Current has shared with advertisers this range of work contracts to use.

Freelancer / contractor contract

Beacon has shared this agreement with freelancers and other independent contractors.

Simple budget template

City Hall Harry Backlund created this budget template for the LION skill series.

Data tool

The Google News Initiative’s free data tools help news organizations make data-driven business and editorial decisions.

Audience survey template

WhereBy.Uss Rebekah Monson has created survey templates to help you with three types of user surveys: interviews, surveys, and usability testing.

Reader income

The GNI Reader Revenue Playbook helps established digital news publishers develop and improve strategies to monetize their viewers.

membership

Membership Puzzle Project The Membership Guide helps established digital news publishers design, launch and grow successful membership programs.

Build a relationship of trust with your readers

The Trusting News Project has collected dozens of examples of how the newsroom has built trust with its readers through viewer involvement and education.

Culture Building: Alliance

Consultant Emma Carew Grovum posted about how to be an ally in the newsroom and created this template to think about what an individual and a newsroom ally would look like.

Recruitment tips and best practices

OpenNews has published a series of posts detailing how the newsroom hacked the hiring process.

Start a non-profit news agency

The Institute for Nonprofit News provides specific resources to start a non-profit news room in your startup guide.

Cash flow forecast template

When COVID-19 was a hit, the Project Oasis team created a template to help publishers answer the following questions: ?? Here’s how to use this template:





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos