EBU Technology & Innovation-Eurovision News Monitoring Tool: What’s Inside?





In January 2021, the Eurovision News Monitoring tool was officially released. This is the result of an innovative digital news collaboration project that gives journalists access to news published throughout their EBU membership in near real time in their native language. Sébastien Noir, Head of Software Engineering at EBU Technology & Innovation, discusses the key technical components of the tool.

We worked closely with editors and journalists to design news monitoring tools and incorporate their feedback directly into development. Goal is a tool that is easy to use, requires no training, and provides immediate value to users.

Flexibility is the essential quality of the project. Every EBU member has its own tools and workflows. Designed the pilot using all the solutions. Content can be pushed to the tool’s API when published, or the tool can get the latest articles every few minutes with the member’s REST API.

When articles are imported into the system, they are converted to standard format. All articles are represented as a list of sections (titles, leads, headlines, paragraphs, images, media, citations). You can then translate the text components of all sections. Audio and video files are downloaded and sent to EuroVOX for transcription and translation.

Articles will appear in your web application as soon as text translation is available. This process takes a few minutes. Therefore, journalists can access the news in near real time.

Translation toolbox

Content translation is handled by EuroVOX. Developed by EBU and its members, this toolbox is an open toolbox for transcription, translation and undo. It provides a single integrated interface to language tools for major cloud platforms (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google, Speechmatics, DeepL, etc.), as well as the ability to plug in small vendors and custom models. It also provides a web application that allows you to easily post and translate content.

Journalists and editors can see what steps they have taken. You can modify the transcription in terms of both text and timing to make the content more accessible. Once done, the translation improves, but you can edit the translation as needed. Finally, the video can be rendered from translation using a synthetic audio presenter and optionally with burned or embedded subtitles.

Recommendations

Also developed by EBU and its members, PEACH uses machine learning and AI to provide recommendations for “related articles.” It works by converting each article into a vector representation using a pre-trained deep learning language model. The goal is that similar articles (which are semantically similar, even if different words are used) are represented by similar vectors.

The vector used can have more than 100 dimensions to capture the semantics of the statement. To find articles that are similar to a particular article, search all the vectors that represent each article in the hub and select the closest one in multidimensional space.

PEACH can also use user data. Approaches like collaborative filtering will be adopted later when the content is displayed to the end user.

The next iteration of the tool will automatically extract topics from the article. These are used to display trending topics in real time, allowing journalists to quickly identify what is happening from an EBU newsroom perspective. The user experience has also evolved, allowing for a more focused exploration of the diverse content created by PSM in Europe.

This article was first published in issue 47 of tech-i magazine.

