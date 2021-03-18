Android 12 Developer Preview 2





Posted by: Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering

Last month we shared the first preview of Android 12. This is what it looks like in the early days of the next version of Android. Today, we are pleased to announce the next milestone build with this year’s release. It contains more new features and changes to try out in the app. Our early preview program is driven by our core philosophy of openness and collaboration with you as a community. Your feedback will help make Android a better platform for developers and users, so please give us your feedback.

Android 12 makes the OS smarter, easier to use, and improves performance with privacy and security at its core. We are also working to provide new tools for users to build a great experience, whether they are on the phone, laptop, tablet, TV or car. Things to look for in today’s release include a new rounded corner API, an improved picture-in-picture API, better companion device management, simple effects such as blurring and color filters, and app overlay controls.

There’s a lot to check out in Developer Preview 2-read some highlights and visit the Android 12 developer site for more information and downloads of the Pixel. If you’re already running Developer Preview 1 or 1.1, we’re also offering a wireless (OTA) update for today’s release.

Please let us know what you think. We would like to thank everyone who has shared such wonderful feedback so far.

Trust and safety

We continue to focus on increasing user transparency and control while keeping your devices and data secure. Today’s release adds some new features for checking out and testing your app.

App Overlay Controls-Android’s System Alerts window provides apps with a way to get the user’s attention to important actions by displaying an overlay on top of the active app. However, these windows can interrupt the user, so you need to ask for permission before you can view the app. With Android 12, you can now control whether these overlays can be displayed in your content. After declaring the new permissions, the app can call Window # setHideOverlayWindows () to indicate that all TYPE_APPLICATION_OVERLAY windows should be hidden when the app’s window is visible. You can select this if you want to display a sensitive screen such as a transaction confirmation flow. Click here for details.

Enhanced Security for Lock Screen Notification Actions-Android 12 adds finer-grained privacy and security controls to the notifications that appear on your device’s lock screen. You can now configure the notification action to generate an authentication challenge whenever triggered from the lock screen. This extends the visibility controls for notifications that are already available through the notification API. For example, this allows a messaging app to require authentication before deleting a message or marking it as read. Click here for details.

Access to App Digest-For apps that need to verify the integrity of app packages installed on Android devices, we’re introducing a new API that allows you to query the platform directly for the checksum of installed apps. You can choose from several digest algorithms such as SHA256, SHA512, and MerkleRoot. To request a checksum, call PackageManager.requestChecksums () with the app’s package name, required checksum type, trusted installer certificate, and listener to receive the checksum. The platform returns a matching checksum, either pre-computed and provided by an installer app (such as Google Play) or calculated by the platform. The results are filtered based on the package visibility guidelines, so you must declare the package of interest in your manifest. This new API provides a simpler and more efficient way to get checksums and provides standard public API stability optimized for speed and security. For backward compatibility, we are working on a Jetpack library that provides the same functionality as API 15. Details will be released soon.

Learn more about these and other privacy and security changes.

Better user experience tools

We are committed to providing more tools to help provide our users with a sophisticated experience and better performance. Here are some of the updates in today’s release:

Rounded Corner Support-Many modern devices use rounded screens to provide a clean, modern look, but app developers also have some additional considerations. It has been introduced. To provide a good UX on these devices, developers need to consider rounded corners and adjust nearby UI elements to prevent them from being truncated.

To help with this, we are introducing a new API that allows you to query for rounded corners and get details. RoundedCorner holds corner details such as radii, center points and other data. You can call Display.getRoundedCorner () to get the absolute details of each rounded corner. You can also call WindowInsets.getRoundedCorner () to get the corner details related to the app boundaries. These allow you to manage the location of UI elements and content as needed. Click here for details.

Picture-in-Picture (PIP) Improvements-For users using gesture navigation, we’ve improved how the app transitions to Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode when swiping home. When the app has automatic PIP enabled, the system now puts the app directly into PIP mode to home instead of waiting for the animation to home to complete. This will make the transition smoother and improve perceived performance. We also improved the resizing of the PIP window for non-video content. You can now enable seamless resizing in your app to allow the system to resize PIP activity as needed. Android 12 also supports hiding the PiP window by dragging it to the left or right edge of the screen. We’ve also updated the tap behavior to make the PIP window easier to work with. A single tap will bring up the controls, and a double tap will switch the size of the PIP window. Click here for details.

Keep Companion Device App Launched-For apps that manage companion devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, make sure the app is running and connected whenever the associated companion device is nearby. Can be difficult. To make this easier, we are extending CompanionDeviceManager with the new CompanionDeviceService API. An app that manages companion devices can implement this service to allow the system to wake up the app when the associated companion device is nearby. The system keeps the service bound whenever the device is nearby, notifies the service when the device goes out of range or when the power is turned off, and the app keeps the state as needed. Allows you to clean up. The app can also use the new companion device profile when connecting to the watch. This makes registration easier because the relevant permissions are bundled into one grant. Click here for details.

Improved Bandwidth Estimates-We now offer improved bandwidth estimates for developers who need to know the general bandwidth available to each user and tune their experience. We’ve extended the existing bandwidth estimation API to get estimates of total throughput or Wi-Fi SSID, network type, and signal level per carrier for all users on the device. The new quote is likely to be easier and more accurate than most other quote methods, so please give it a try and let us know how it works.

Easier blurs, color filters, and other effects-Android 12 makes it easier to apply common graphic effects to views and render hierarchies. You can use RenderEffect to apply blurs, color filters, etc. to any RenderNode. You can combine and blend these effects as chain effects (which make up the inner and outer effects in sequence). You can also apply effects directly to the view (using the underlying RenderNode) by calling View.setRenderEffect (RenderEffect).

view.setRenderEffect (RenderEffect.createBlurEffect (radiusX, radiusY, SHADER_TILE_MODE))

Blur the view with RenderEffect

This allows you to get the bitmap data, process the image, create a new bitmap and blur the contents of the ImageView without having to return it to the ImageView. RenderEffect leverages existing rendering pipelines to minimize over-computation.

Try these out and let us know what you think! Click here for details.

You can also use the new Window.setBackgroundBlurRadius () API to create a frosted glass effect on the window background. This allows you to set a radius to control the density and scope, and the platform will only blur the background content within the app’s window. You can also use blurBehindRadius to blur all the content behind the window and create a floating window depth effect.

Dialog window with blurry background, blurry background …

App compatibility

We are committed to making updates faster and smoother by prioritizing app compatibility when publishing new platform versions. Android 12 has opt-in changes for most apps to provide more time. We’ve also updated the tools and processes to help you get ready faster.

With Developer Preview 2 on track for release and continuous improvement in overall stability, it’s time to experiment with new features and changes and provide feedback. In particular, I’m looking for details on API input and the impact of platform changes on the app. Please visit our feedback page and let us know what you think. Or report the problem.

It’s also a good time to start compatibility testing and identify the work you need to do. We recommend that you work early so that we can release compatible updates on Android 12 Beta 1. You don’t need to change the targetSdkVersion of your app at this time, but it’s a good idea to use the behavior change toggle to get some preliminary ideas for your app. May be affected by opt-in changes in Android 12.

When platform stability is reached in August 2021, the system behavior, SDK / NDK API, and non-SDK list for the app will all be complete. At that point, you can finish the final compatibility test and release a fully compatible version of your app, SDK, or library. Click here for details on the timeline for developers.

App compatibility switches with developer options.

The Developer Preview has everything you need to try out Android 12 features, test your app, and provide feedback. You can flash your device system images to your Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3a / 3a XL, Pixel 4/4 XL, Pixel 4a / 4a 5G, Pixel 5 devices or start today using your Android emulator. .. If you already have a preview build installed on your Pixel device, you’ll automatically get all subsequent previews and future beta updates wirelessly. Learn more about how to get Android 12.

You can also use today’s release to test your app on Android TV and try out a whole new Google TV experience. Check out the details here and get started with the ADT-3 Developer Kit.

For more information, please visit the Android 12 developer site.

