Micron Selling Utah Computer Chip Factory





The sale is part of a broad shift in the strategy of Boise-based computer chip makers.

Boise, Idaho’s Micron Technology is considering selling its computer chip manufacturing plant in Lehi, Utah on Tuesday as part of its major shift to focus on data center memory and storage innovation. Announced.

The Boise-based company said it aims to reach an agreement to sell the plant by the end of the year.

The $ 1.3 billion fab plant, which includes multiple buildings and more than 2 million square feet of space east of the Lehi I-15, was built in the late 1990s.

The Lehi plant is the company’s only plant that manufactures 3D XPoint, a memory storage technology jointly developed by Micron and Intel to bridge the storage market gap between DRAM and NAND flash.

In January 2019, Micron acquired Intel’s stake in a partnership called IM Flash Technologies for $ 1.5 billion. At that time, the company had big plans for the 3D XPoint and Lehi facilities.

In a statement in January 2019, Micron President and CEO Sanjay Melotra said, “Utah-based facilities will drive 3D XPoint development and innovation to enable new technology roadmaps. It has manufacturing flexibility and advanced skills. “

A little over two years later, those plans changed significantly.

Micron has discontinued development and production of 3D XPoint and is now shifting resources to focus on investing in so-called Compute Express Link (CXL) -enabled products.

According to the company, CXL is a recently introduced industry-standard interface that enables flexible connectivity between compute, memory, and storage.

“Memory and storage are important to the data economy, and the need for memory innovation in data centers is higher than ever,” Mehrotra said in a news release Tuesday. “As a leader in memory and storage, Micron is committed to leading the innovation in unleashing the next generation of data centers. Today’s announcement is a high-value solution for our customers that also brings strong shareholder interests. It reflects our focus on investment. “

Micron cited the “widespread use” of artificial intelligence and advances in data analysis that required a change from 3D XPoint to CXL.

According to Micron, the CXL interface will further innovate the platform in the data center.

“We look forward to a new class of memory-centric solutions that leverage CXL to extend the capacity, performance, and content required by applications and run on architecturally flexible infrastructure. I have. “

Although the 3D XPoint initiative has been deprecated, Micron has promised to apply the knowledge gained from the initiative to new types of memory products.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos