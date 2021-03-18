According to a recent survey, DOOM can play with 16 billion crabs





For some reason, scientists theorize that 16 billion crabs can run the original 1993 version of the first-person shooter DOOM.

In recent years, DOOM has become a reliable game to run on ambiguous hardware, with the latest theoretical PCs appearing in the form of 16 billion crabs. Recent research suggests that the combined efforts of 16 billion crabs could recreate the original first-person devil archer. This vision may seem offensive to even the most water-friendly gamers, but rest assured that it’s only theoretical.

Since DOOM is a classic video game, the game continues to be re-released on the latest consoles 28 years after it was released. Despite its blocky graphics and simple controls, the game continues to attract retro gamers who crave gameplay. DOOM’s success has produced many sequels, remakes, comics, desktop games, movies, and novels. DOOM is considered a major milestone in the history of video games, launching the popularity of the first-person shooter genre as it is today.

According to Professor Ethan Mollick of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, DOOM can theoretically work with the help of 16 billion crabs. In 2011, a group of scientists published a paper in the journal Complex Systems 20 describing the use of crabs to move plastic structures to reproduce logic gates. From this study, Mollick theorized that if enough crabs were used to implement enough logic gates, there would be enough memory to run the 1993 version of DOOM.

Scientists have also succeeded in building a logic gate using a herd of crabs. Working with logic gates requires about 80, and there are eight logic gates per byte, so you can use 640,000 crabs to store a single tweet. It seems a little scary. pic.twitter.com/j7JlC1lsyu

— Ethan Mollick (@emollick) March 16, 2021

Mollick is based on the idea that one byte is equivalent to eight logic gates and one gate requires 80 crabs to run. In other words, running DOOM requires a total of 16,039,018,500 crabs. Fans can thank the crab formula that Twitter user Normal Horoscopes calculated the numbers, calculated the number of bytes, and brought all this wonderful discovery. Incredibly, a computer made of crabs may not even be the least technical device DOOM has ever run.

Over the years, the 1993 version of DOOM has been proven to work with a variety of hardware, including smart refrigerators, pregnancy tests, ATMs, graphics computers, Apple Watch, Macbook touchbars, Sony k-800i, and 1998 Kodak. DC260, and even inside DOOM itself. There is an entire Reddit online community dedicated to finding new ways to run old school games. Perhaps subreddit’s joint efforts will find a way to collect the amount of crab needed to perform DOOM.

