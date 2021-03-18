Experts explore the need for national technology strategies





There are many ambitious ideas to counter China in the name of US national security and economic prosperity: Senator Mark Warner, D-Va. Recently led a bipartisan parliamentary group with the introduction of a bill to establish the State Department, technical standards with allies, and Senator Jim Riche of R-Idaho last week with China, including at the forefront of technology. Resubmitted a bill to establish a comprehensive framework for competition.

Also, on March 1, the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence issued a huge report recommending how the United States can strengthen its investment in AI leadership, talent, hardware and innovation to compete with China in the AI ​​arena. Announced.

However, the Center for a New American Security and various experts gathered at the webinar on Tuesday discussed what plans could be above the country’s technology strategy. In a report released on January 13, CNAS researchers explained an example of a strategy by contrasting China’s national approach with the relatively disparate efforts the United States has taken on emerging technologies. ..

The stakes are very high, and former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Michelle Flournoy, chair of the CNAS Board, said in a webinar. And I think we’ve seen that without clear national-level efforts and strategies, we run the risk of not being able to maintain the edges and key areas that we really need to do.

Former Director of National Intelligence Susan Gordon suggested that understanding information and how it can generate benefits is the focus of direction to ensure the long-term competitiveness of the United States.

According to Gordon, I can’t just say that this is the level I needed technology. What we have to imagine to really sing is what we want to be able to do with information, and what we want to be able to guarantee. Set that mark and achieve it in development.

However, meeting that standard may require changes in acquisitions, how governments work with industry and allies, and even how plans are implemented.

Acquisition

Frunoy and Secretary of State James “Hondo” Gultz, who are carrying out the duties of Under Secretary of the Navy, said finding innovative technology was not a problem. Instead, the problem of acquisitions holding U.S. technology stems from a very malicious valley of death and the need to understand how to avoid solving the same problem over and over again. I will.

We’ve gotten pretty good at the kind of tech scouting that goes out, scrutinizes the landscape, finds innovative technologies and prototyping them, but introduces them from prototypes to large-scale production. Doesn’t do a great job, Flournoy said.

Flournoy sought a corps of acquirers specializing in emerging technologies that understood agile development and were empowered to take more risk. Guts emphasized the same issue. A useful technology was discovered, but it didn’t reach the end user, he said.

I think it’s a strategy if we can get out of always imagining the future, build a scalable platform that can adapt as the future unfolds, always put it in the fleet, and put it in the hands of end users. Geurts says Think can get a pipeline that can be put into operation and actually fed.

Gutz also said the Navy is working to break down technology development from individual platforms, enabling innovation from anywhere, including startups and allies, and expanding quickly.

partnership

While a new focus on cooperation with allies was highlighted in the early Biden administration, experts suggested that other types of partnerships also need attention: different between different government branches. Partnerships between government agencies and between the government and the private sector.

While Flournoy said she believed in the post-[Edward] The Snowden era, when Silicon Valley was hesitant to undertake national security missions, is over. But cooperation with the government remains too difficult for industry, she said.

One of the things they can do is signal the investor community. Here is the real money. With the market in place over the next five years, we need to get this AI company to actually develop a field of defense that seeks to support the Pentagon. Said Flournoy.

According to Gordon, the recent SolarWinds invasion has shown the need for a better partnership between the public and private sectors, especially in the cyber realm.

It is absolutely unfair for the nation-state to attack the company, and we blame the company for being attacked, Gordon said. It’s just an imbalance, and part of what we have to do here is that we need to get the government more involved in this and reduce some of the boundaries to do it.

Regarding cooperation with allies, Lauren Dejon Schulman, vice president of research and evaluation of civil service partnerships and former senior adviser to National Security Adviser Susan Rice, emphasized the need for relationship management. did. Technology is a gray area that crosses many different policy areas, she said.

When talking about our financial collaboration, technology collaboration, and our values ​​related to democracy and technology, she said she couldn’t really find them in the organizational chart. I think they are inevitably widespread throughout the U.S. Government, and as a result dilute many of our possibilities in working with our allies on some of the topics we are currently discussing. I will.

According to Schulman, it’s important to know who is in charge of what so that you can effectively work with your allies and partners.

Implementation

Schulman also talked about the importance of the bureaucratic activity needed to simply roll the ball. She said she first needed a baseline vision of where the United States wanted to go with technology.

It takes time, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the presidential government prefers big investments, Schulman said. But I think it’s an area that is absolutely necessary for progress and seems open to the pursuit of the Biden administration.

Mr Furnoy said implementation leadership must come from the White House. She advocated something that would work similar to the National Security Council process, but focused on science and technology, including clear objectives, division of labor, and accountability for various components of government.

