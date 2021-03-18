Google’s 5 Video SEO Best Practices





Google recommends to site owners five best practices to follow when optimizing video content in search results.

This information is shared in the latest Lightning Talk video on the Google Search Central channel.

Google’s presentation on video SEO explains how site owners can signal and convey the content of their video.

Once Google understands what your video is about, you’ll know how to view it with search and detection.

Here is a summary of Google’s advice.

Video SEO signal Google is looking for

When Google crawls the page and sees that the page contains a video, it begins looking for signals to understand what the video is about. These signals allow you to view the video for related searches.

Google uses these signals to understand the video.

Text on page: Page titles, headlines, captions, etc. near the video Reference links: Signal structured data sent from other sites linked to the video: Markup video files that convey video metadata to Google: Google can create the file itself Understand audio and visual content.

Video SEO is about adding the right elements to your page so that the above signals are clearly communicated to Google.

Google Recommended Video SEO Best Practices

Google recommends these five best practices for search crawlers to find and understand.

1. Make the video public

The first step for Google to discover a video is to make sure the video is published on the web. That is, the video needs a corresponding web page with a URL that Google can access.

Also, the video should be easy to view on the page without the need for complex user actions to load.

2. Use structured data

Site owners can use the Schema.org VideoObject markup to provide structured data so that Google can find and understand the video.

The markup can include information such as video tiles, descriptions, durations, thumbnails, and URLs for video content files.

Additional structured data can be used to enable special search features such as live stream “LIVE” video badges.

3. Provide high quality thumbnails

We provide high quality thumbnails for each video at a URL accessible to Google.

If Google doesn’t have access to thumbnails, it may not be possible to display the page in the video feature. For example, if the thumnail URL is blocked in robots.txt, Google will not be able to access it.

4. Send the video sitemap

Video site maps are another way to help Google find video content associated with pages on your site.

Video site maps can also include metadata tags to help Google understand what your video is about.

5. Accessable video files

Make sure Google can retrieve your video content files so that your pages are eligible for search features such as video previews and important moments.

Video preview is a feature of search results, and Google takes a few seconds from the video and uses it as a clip. This is more attractive than static thumbnails.

You can use the max-video-preview robots meta tag to control the length of these previews.

If Google can use the file itself to analyze the content of the video, you can view the video for more relevant queries.

For more information on video SEO best practices, see Google’s full presentation below.

