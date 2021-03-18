Researchers say the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection was very low when UK schools reopened in 2020





According to a study conducted by the British Public Health Service, the risk of infection with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), is at risk for students and staff. Both turned out to be very low. Elementary school reopened partially and completely in late 2020.

The COVID-19 Surveillance in School KIDs (sKIDs) survey was initiated by the PHE on June 1, 2020, when primary schools began to reopen after the country’s first national blockade was eased.

This study uses a nasal swab to test SARS-CoV-2 infection incidence, serum prevalence, and SARS-CoV-2 infection, and blood samples to test antibodies against the virus. We monitored a large number of staff and students for seroconversion.

SARS-CoV-2 out of approximately 12,000 participants in 131 schools in a large weekly mass examination of nasal swabs during the summer months in the United Kingdom, as reported in The Lancet: Child & Adolescent Health. There were only 3 cases of infection.

The prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibody (serum positive rate) at the time of recruitment was 11.2% for students and 15.1% for staff, similar to the prevalence of serum in the community.

Only five seroconversions were observed in the summer months, and the seroconversion rate remained below 5% even after the primary school was fully reopened in the fall semester.

No significant association was found between seropositive during blockade and degree of attendance at school or contact between staff and students.

“After the partial and complete reopening of primary schools in the United Kingdom, we found that the symptomatic or asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of students and staff was very low,” said Shamez Ladhani et al. ..

Many countries chose to close schools when a pandemic was declared

When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in early 2020, most countries ordered the closure of schools as part of a national blockade.

In the United Kingdom, schools were closed on March 20 and a national blockade was implemented on March 23 due to a surge in infections in early March.

Following a decline in national incidents in May, blockades were gradually eased and some preschool and primary school years resumed on June 1.

Strict physical distance and implementation of infection control measures were associated with very few cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection or outbreak during the summer months. After that, all grades were fully resumed in September, and the daily infection rate of SARS-CoV-2 was very low, 0.6 per 100,000 population.

However, the infection rate began to rise again, reaching 4.7 per 100,000 population by December 2020.

Although children make up only a small proportion of confirmed COVID-19 cases and rarely develop fatal illnesses, the role of children in asymptomatic infections and infections is unknown, Ladhani said. Says a colleague.

“Despite the obvious benefits of children returning to school, parents and school staff remain concerned about putting students, staff, and their families at risk of infection,” they said. writing.

In addition, “Published studies are limited to monitoring and reporting active infections in children and do not provide information on asymptomatic and infections in educational settings.”

What was included in the sKID survey?

With the partial reopening of primary schools on June 1, 2020, PHE began sKIDs studies, with symptomatic and asymptomatic SARS-CoV among a large number of primary school staff and students in all regions of England. -2 Infection, serum prevalence, and incidence of antibody positive rotation were monitored.

Participant sampling was done in two school groups. One group received a weekly nasal swab for at least four weeks during the summer months (June to mid-July), and the other group received an additional blood draw of SARS-CoV-2 antibody as a marker of previous infection. received.

Blood collection is done at the beginning and end of the summer half year (June 1-19) (July 3-23), after the resumption of September, at the end of the fall semester (November 23-18). I did. December).

Antibody conversion was calculated for participants who were seronegative in the first round of blood draw and tested in at least two rounds. Logistic regression analysis was used to test predictors of SARS-CoV-2 antibody positivity.

What did the study find?

During the summer months, 40,501 cotton swabs were collected from 11,966 participants in 131 schools.

One of the 24,463 swabs collected from the students and two of the 16,038 swabs collected from the staff tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection. The estimated weekly infection rate was 4.1 per 100,000 students and 12.5 per 100,000 staff.

Recruitment at 45 schools where blood was collected (first two weeks of June 2020), 91 out of 816 students (11.2%) and 209 out of 1,381 staff (15. 1%) were SARS-CoV-2 positive. Antibodies similar to community serum prevalence.

Serum positivity was not associated with attending school during the blockade or contact between staff and students.

At the end of the summer half-year, 1,618 (73.6%) of the 2,197 individuals were still in surveillance (603 students and 1,015 staff). Of these participants, only four students and one staff member had a positive antibody turn.

By December 2020, 55 (5.1%) of the 1,085 participants who were seronegative at the time of recruitment had undergone antibody positive turnover, and 19 of 340 students (5.6%) and 745. Of the staff, 36 (4.8%) were included.

“We saw very little seroconversion during the summer months and only 5% seroconversion during the fall,” the team says.

What does the author advise?

“Both the partial reopening of the summer half-year and the full opening of the fall semester proved that the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection for primary school students and staff was very low,” Ladhani said. Are writing.

Researchers say the results indicate that primary school was not a site of serious infection before the emergence of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the United Kingdom.

However, they conclude that “more work is needed to understand the effects of the new variants in education.”

Journal reference:

Ladhani S, et al. SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Infection (sKID) in British Elementary Schools June-December 2020: Active prospective surveillance studies. Lancet Child Adolesc Health, 2021. DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1016/S2352-4642 (21) 0601-4

