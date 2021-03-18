Colombian Ministry of Culture to Create Orange Economy Education





Colombia has been at the forefront of developing sustainable creative industries, from providing low-interest credit to start-ups to turning abandoned urban areas into design, film and innovation hubs. .. As one of the key pillars of government economic growth and employment, the promotion of the Orange Economy took place at the same time that the United Nations designated it as the International Year of the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development in 2021. I did. The Ministry of Culture has partnered with the International Cooperation Presidential Agency (APC-Colombia) to provide so many talents and educate tomorrow’s creativity.

The International School of Orange Economy aims to share Colombia’s best practices and public policies with Latin American partners and the Ibero-America region. The school has incorporated two public participation initiatives through the use of virtual platforms. The first Massive Open Online Course-MOOC-“Colombia Creates Value: A Tool to Make the Orange Economy Competitive”, and the Second is the Great World Forum. The Ministry of Culture’s mission is to create a greater dialogue surrounding the importance of the creative industries at a critical time when the global economy is preparing to reactivate after more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic. The Colombian initiative will also strengthen leadership in multilateral organizations such as the OAS and the United Nations to promote the collaborative agenda, as well as the sharing of technical and financial efforts to help with creativity and innovation.

APC-Colombia is responsible for developing the school’s knowledge hub for South-South cooperation by developing essential education. This hub allows aspiring professionals to take short courses on virtual campuses offered by Colombian companies to gain value-added skills and experience. Compete in the workplace of the 21st century.

