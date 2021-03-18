The trailer for Fortnite Season 6 is made by the Russo Brothers, director of The Avengers: Endgame.





Epic Games Lets Avengers Director Do New Fortnite Season 6 Trailer: Russo Brothers (Fortnite YouTube Screenshot)

The new “Fortnite” Chapter 2 Season 6 is now available in-game, making things even more exciting. The season kicked off with another new, large-scale trailer. The trailer included a lot of action and showed a surprising piece of what players expect in the new season. The trailer was so because it was directed by both Anthony and Joe Russo, also known as the Russo Brothers. These were the directors behind “Avengers: Endgame”.

Inspiration for the Epic Games MCU

Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, really thanked the director for putting a lot of effort into the collaboration. Then he called both of them his true mentors. Mustard also has a history with the director and appeared as a particular extra in the final battle scene with Thanos back in the Avengers: Endgame.

According to ComicBook, the inspiration for the MCU continues quite a bit with a brand new trailer. Johnny’s strong entrance really feels like a big scene in Captain America from the original Avengers. When he hits the ground, the trailer pays homage directly to the final battle of the popular endgame with Thanos, as Ryu, Master Chief, Kratos, Sarah Connor, and many other characters fight things. I understand.

Thank you for the opportunity to collaborate with Anthony and Joe Russo. On a personal level, they are not only great partners, but also true mentors who inspire our work and make us better. @ Russo_Brothers I love you 3000! https://t.co/n3rA697YBz

— Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 17, 2021 “Fortnite” Russo Brothers

Epic Games does a very good job with trailers released at the beginning of a particular season. The Russo Brothers were undoubtedly able to continue that trend. “Fortnite” Season 6 promises to conclude the entire story of Zero Awork Crisis. It’s also very interesting to be able to see where Agent Johnny ends up when everything is told and done.

So far, “Fortnite” fans are still enjoying a lot of new content. This includes a whole new Battle Pass, new map changes, and of course new skins. There are also specific tips for gamers to get dinosaurs in the game sometime during the season. Overall, the new “Fortnite” really looks like one of the most exciting games ever.

“Fortnite” Season 6 Trailer

It’s clear that “Fortnite” is doing its best to include iconic Marvel characters such as Deadpool in the game. The inclusion of Marvel superheroes shows how devoted the game is to pop culture, but Avengers: Endgame directors overseeing game trailers is just how devoted the game is. Shows what it is!

The Verge article also features a trailer and describes a “simple animated action movie.” This is especially common when the Russo Brothers are behind the scenes.

