OnePlus Watch Leak claims that smartwatches aren’t what you expected





Don’t expect the OnePlus Watch to be a particularly powerful device when it goes on sale next week. In fact, you shouldn’t expect more than just strengthening your fitness tracker by attending the March 23 launch event.

Regular OnePlus leaker Ishan Agarwal shares some important details about the OnePlus Watch on Twitter. What he’s explaining isn’t what we expected, so if you wanted a rival to the Apple Watch 6, you might be disappointed. But it may be a good cheap smartwatch for those on a budget.

The important thing to note here is that, according to Agarwal, the OnePlus Watch doesn’t seem to be running Google’s Wear OS. In fact, beyond the control of the OnePlus TV, the features he mentions are no different than those found in one of the best fitness trackers.

The OnePlus Watch doesn’t seem to have Google’s wear OS, but keep in mind that it’s packed, at least for workout features. There is also swimming training to support a muscular posture. You can also control the music. Available in black & silver. https: //t.co/m4Cr3ckTWRM March 17, 2021

see next

In addition, many of these features are also in OnePlus Band. The OnePlus Watch has some exclusive features such as call control and warp charge, but it feels like it’s not enough to compete with the Apple Watch.

On the plus side, the fact that the OnePlus Watch can last for a week on charge is impressive, especially if it only takes 20 minutes to charge to that point. Most smartwatches run out of juice after a day or two.

Another Plus: OnePlus promised that wearables would be available at an “affordable price” when launched with the OnePlus 9 series. So perhaps the OnePlus Watch will make the Apple Watch 3 or Apple Watch SE spend money.

Are you wondering why the streamlined leaked feature set is so many times behind, especially given that it has no special features?

The final delay was due to the “complexity of production or software development”.

Our biggest question is how to get the app on the OnePlus Watch and how good the choice is. March 23 needs to know more.

