Campaign Reveals Tech MVP 2021 Awards Senior Technology Leader Jury | Advertising





Campaign Asia Pacific has announced a jury to judge entries for the first Tech MVP 2021 Awards in honor of Asia Pacific’s greatest technological talent and innovative products.

Judges are carefully selected to represent the entire industry, including agencies, brands / platforms, publishers, technology suppliers, start-ups and VCs. We hope that this will reassure the individual or company submitting to the list that their talents and products are fully understood.

All judges have experience in product development or supervision, recruitment and management of technical personnel, so they know what to look out for when considering what constitutes the most valuable professional and most valuable product. I am. Next week, look for an article in your Tech MVP 2021 entry that reveals exactly what the judges are looking for.

Individuals and businesses can be nominated for Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Products. There are two weeks left to secure the early bird rate (until Thursday, April 1st). Each entry into both the most valuable professionals and the most valuable products will be reviewed by a minimum of three judges to ensure that the review is fair and rigorous.

Judges will be excluded from judging entries submitted by the company.

Introducing the Tech MVP 2021 Jury without any further effort.

The Trade Desk, Engineering Director, David Uchimoto

“Different regions of the world are at different stages of ad tech evolution. While the US market is leading, the growth potential of the APAC region far exceeds the growth potential of the Americas and EMEA. Increasingly, each market in the region brings its own level of ad tech adoption. This requires market-specific nuances for both business and culture. This requires regional and market-specific innovation. Projects like TechMVP are important because they emphasize the innovators and innovations that drive this growth across the region. That’s why I’m so excited. It’s part of the project. “

Ian Hocking, VP Digital, SCMP

“Adtech innovation is more important than ever for our industry. There are so many changes happening right now that we need to encourage and celebrate those that move the industry forward. I’m excited to see the best of the moon. “

Wunderman Thompson, Chief Technology Officer, APAC, Kaythaya Maw

“I believe in recognizing the builders, hackers and manufacturers who are driving the evolution of marketing through the adoption of technology for creative inspiration. The manifestation of that work comes from that innovation. It’s a product. I’m excited to be part of a platform that showscase both industry talent and product innovation. “

Shopee, Head of Engineering, Lei Lei

“I have met and coached many engineers in numerous technology development programs within Shopee and throughout the region. I am always amazed and inspired by fascinating new ideas. At this pace. In a fast, ever-changing environment, we all believe. We can learn from each other. I need to support the growth of industry talent and celebrate its achievements, both individually and as an organization. believe.”

Jungle Ventures, Head of Marketing and Community, Roshni Chatterjee

“It’s time for the industry to begin celebrating the incredible technological talent we have in Asia, which is quietly but radically transforming the industry. We are often blinded by successful startups and the region. But the growth of innovation is happening in every organization, we want to know more about the individuals who are agencies, service partners and who are driving this change in each organization. “

Rupert Privett, APAC Lead, Ad-lib Digital

“We absolutely need a way to recognize great solutions and pioneers in APAC’s martech space. Many marketers we talk to have a hard time finding time for planning and innovation, and so many. Audiences spend a lot of time managing executions across channels, and APAC’s platform. We need a great solution and a way to recognize pioneers to help the industry learn and filter these from noise. “

Campaign Asia Pacific, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Technology Leader, Jessica Goodfellow

“I happen in every corner of Asia Pacific, from companies finding new applications for blockchain technology to democratize access to finance in developing markets to opening new territories of augmented reality in Southeast Asia. Always inspiring by the technological innovations that are being created. Opportunities brought about by China-led 5G innovation Behind all these new innovations are individuals who are at the top of the field. It’s time to shed light on their achievements, hoping to continue.-Pacific. “

Remember the deadline we recommend for Tech MVP 2021.

Early bird deadline: April 1 (Thursday) Normal deadline: April 9 (Friday) Final deadline: April 16 (Friday)

For more information on eligibility, preparation for submission, recommendation and review process, please see this announcement article.

Question?Send them to [email protected], And we will help you as soon as possible.

