PlayStation will showcase seven upcoming indies for PS4, PS5 and PSVR





On the PlayStation blog, Sony has just finished a day of announcements and updates introducing various indie games for PS4, PS5 and PSVR. These range from newly announced games for platforms such as Nour: Play With Your Food and Where the Heart Leads to previously announced game updates such as Heavenly Bodies and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut.

Manipulation: Tango, an asymmetric spy-themed cooperative game, was unveiled on both PS4 and PS5 this spring. In this game, players choose to play as either an agent angel or a hacker alistair and use the duo’s complementary skills to solve complex puzzles. The spotlight on the PlayStation blog focuses on the visuals of the game both in the real world and in the hacker’s virtual playground.

Another game announced was Chicory: A Colorful Story. This is a game where you can play like a dog with a paintbrush that brings colors back to the black and white world. Players using the new console for both PS4 and PS5 will have access to their own paint controls designed specifically for the DualSense controller. Chicory will be available in the spring of 2021.

Nour: Play With Your Food has provided an extensive blog post explaining how to use its trippy food-based visuals to create a unique musical background. The game has been published by Panic, who has also published the 2019 Untitled Goose Game. It was praised for its unique randomized soundtrack. Noor is coming in the summer of 2021.

Where Heartlead will appear on PS4 and PS5 on July 13, 2021. The game discovers the power to change the past, present and future, following the time-consuming peasants in the sinkhole. Narrative-based games boast thousands of choices and dozens of endings with the power to make complete choices in the hands of the player.

Announced for PSVR is the game Puzzle Places with a release window for the winter of 2021. In Zen games, players solve complex 3D puzzles and stitch together scans of beautiful real-life locations.

In addition to the announcement of the new game, the indie showcase also included updates for the two games already announced. Heavenly Bodies, a space-themed physics puzzle game, has released a new gameplay trailer showing some of the more challenging scenarios. Also, ZA / UM’s post by Chris Priestman goes into a little more detail on what you can expect from the upgraded Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. It will be released on March 30th.

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

Use an html5 video-enabled browser to watch the video.

The file format of this video is invalid.

We’re sorry, but you can’t access this content.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

enter

Currently playing: 11 of the biggest PS5 games coming out in 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos