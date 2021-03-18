Muller: Big data registration needs to balance innovation and privacy | Columnist





These problems are exacerbated when individual states, such as California and Virginia, pass their own GDPR-inspired privacy regulations. Operating technology companies and moving data between states with patchwork of up to 50 different privacy regulations can be fined under 50 different regimes, making it a costly nightmare. ..

But there is a better way. The American common law has already admitted torts of privacy infringement, including intrusion into quarantine, and does not require the intrusion to be physical.

Therefore, it extends tort and applies equally to appropriate data marked as an individual, or a digital platform that obtains personal information without consent through user monitoring, as well as unauthorized monitoring of someone’s personal residence. It makes sense to do it.

Unlike regulators, courts have the flexibility to adjust their rules to new situations and are less likely to continue to blindly apply principles that have become unsuitable due to technological advances.

The law also plays a role, especially in certain situations involving sensitive data that require stricter protection standards. Already, the Health Insurance Interoperability and Accountability Act applies special protection to personal medical information, and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act has special responsibility for the data collected about children. .. Adopting privacy law through federal or interstate compacts facilitates interstate commerce and data transfer through a single state system.

