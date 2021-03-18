Great phone for serious gamers





When was the last time you used a point-and-click camera? Or another satellite navigation for travel? Thanks to multifunctional smartphones, we have found that calculators, music players and even watches exceed the requirements of many people.

Game consoles haven’t been completely replaced by mobile rivals, but handheld gaming devices are certainly far less popular than they used to be. The Apples Arcade subscription service and the Googles Stadia streaming gaming service are aimed at mobile gamers, and smartphones are lacking in this area.

However, most phones are designed with heavy gaming sessions in mind. Once you’ve settled on an extended session at a Fortnite or Fifa 21 tournament, see how long your battery will run out. Cheap phones may not be able to handle the graphics pressure that does not interfere with premium smartphones. It’s before you reach the inevitable hand cramps that hit the on-screen controls from the stretch.

Asus has been working on the gaming phone lineup. The Republic of Gamers (ROG) 3 Phone is for those who are serious about mobile games.

At first glance, ROG Phone 3 looks a lot like all other smartphones. Sure, there are some slight design differences that could suggest that real call, and it’s definitely heavier than the many smartphones out there, but in general you’re a black phone, a big screen, I have a bezel, it’s definitely there, but it’s still going on with as few design preferences as possible.

Its AMOLED screen clocks in at 6.56 inches. This is great for everyone’s metric. The game needs that space, but it’s also very useful for watching Netflix and Disney +.

What makes ROG Phone 3 stand out is that you don’t notice it at first. There is a 144Hz display that incredibly reacts to on-screen actions. Do you notice the difference of 120Hz on other devices? The screen looks very smooth, probably not at first, especially given the fact that it is not compatible with all phone games. The display is HDR 10+ compatible and you can switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rates if you want to save battery life. But leaving the (frankly huge) 6,000mAh battery on and supplying less than a day’s power feels almost a challenge. Dual front speakers ensure that you get the best sound as you play, and deliver impressive sound to their size.

Also interesting to gamers is the GameCool 3 cooling system, which keeps the phone performing at its best, and the quad mic array, which means you can always communicate with your team, regardless of how you hold your phone or what accessories you have. Use the.

There are also some unique features like Air Triggers. This only works for the selected game, but it requires a bit of configuration. If you’re an avid gamer, you’ll take time to do it, but it’s not required.

Where ROG Phone 3 drops a bit is the lower brightness level. Crank the display to maximum brightness and it will look great, even if it’s a little tough on your eyes. But at lower brightness levels things aren’t very clear and dim scenes cause some problems.

Good things

Lots of RAM, good chips, and some design tweaks mean that ROG Phone 3 isn’t the run of a mill smartphone trying to trick you into being a gaming device. First games, then smartphones. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to hurt your smartphone, so you can be confident that ROG3 won’t fall into your job. It has a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 24-megapixel front camera. Are the photos as good as a regular flagship smartphone? Sometimes, but not always.

Rog Phone 3 offers up to 512GB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM, so you can perform most tasks with few complaints.

not really good

For expensive phones, ROG3 has some missing things. There is no wireless charging. This is not a big deal, but it is inconvenient. It is not protected from dust or water and has no official IP rating for comfort.

remaining

From gamepads to clips, there are plenty of accessories that turn this smartphone into a complete gaming device, and it’s worth investing in a ROG system. ROG3 comes with Android 10, but this is not the latest version of Android.

verdict

For serious gamers, ROG Phone 3 is an expensive investment. But with ROG Phone 5 just announced, it might be worth the wait to see if the price goes down.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos