OnePlus Watch does not work on Google’s Wear OS and features a burden-free design





OnePlus Watch doesn’t come with Google’s Wear OS and runs on a custom operating system, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed in its forums. The expected smartwatch was initially speculated to run Wear OS. However, the company seems to prefer custom solutions to improve power efficiency. The OnePlus Watch also has a hassle-free design and is teased to provide seamless connectivity with other OnePlus devices. It will debut with the OnePlus 9 series on March 23rd.

Instead of running Wear OS by Google, Pete Lau said the OnePlus Watch will feature a smartware operating system developed on the basis of a real-time operating system (RTOS). [W]While replying to users on the OnePlus Community forum, he was smooth while offering excellent battery life while covering some of the biggest concerns he heard from people considering buying a smartwatch. We believe in providing a reliable experience.

In December, Lau said OnePlus is working with Google to bring improvements, including improved wear OS interoperability. However, he doesn’t explicitly mention the details of Google’s operating system on the OnePlus Watch.

Lau joined the OnePlus Community Forum to reveal some information about the OnePlus Watch. He said the smartwatch comes with a stunning and effortless design, making it a clear option on the market. He also emphasized seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones, audio peripherals, smart wearables, and OnePlus TVs. This allows users to control connected devices directly from their wrists, much like using an Apple Watch to control music or join a voice call.

The priority of devices that are part of the OnePlus ecosystem is to provide a fashionable design, seamless connectivity and a best-in-class user experience. And Lau says the new OnePlus Watch is no exception.

The OnePlus Watch is also teased for an affordable and best-in-class experience.

The OnePlus Watch will arrive with the OnePlus 9 series on March 23rd. It is rumored to have an IP68 certified build, Warp Charge fast charge support, and built-in heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Along with the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus is speculated to be developing the top-end OnePlus Watch RX. The latter can be run on Wear OS by Google or a fine-tuned Android version.

