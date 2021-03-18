Payment tech companies need to specialize to stay disruptive





With the introduction of FinTech, universal banking has ended. In the worst of financial crises and technological advances, FinTech brought competition and color to the previously monopolized gray industry by separating and, in some cases, reuniting the concept of banking.

The fintech industry was born out of the belief that it could provide a better, more customer-centric banking experience by targeting inefficient or backward areas such as bank payments, loans and credits, and valued specialization. It was.

Following the arrival of FinTech after the financial crisis, distrust of banks spread throughout the population, raising concerns about how banks manage their economies. After that, regulators began to drive FinTech growth. Open banking is a good example. Legislators have created this policy to boost competition and innovation and to stop many rests in very small numbers.

For a long time, Universal Banking dominated the financial services sector, with a handful of banks made possible by a handful of monolith technology providers offering a large number of services to everyone. Lack of competition in the market has led to a lack of innovation and continues to plague legacy banks.

As the market continues to grow, so does the demand for technology. The rise of banking as a service proves this. To provide today’s financial services, FinTech no longer has to own the gear-changing technology needed to accelerate the era of embedded finance. As competition intensifies and new business models are introduced, FinTech recognizes that the key to longevity is the specialists who solve specific problems in ways that no one else can. However, to create the best and most professional solutions, FinTech needs to work with the best and most professional partners.

why? Resilience, differentiation, scale.

At the 2019 and 2020 events, the service that served millions of consumers was shut down, sending a shockwave to the industry as a whole. As the fintech community moves forward, it is important to recognize how the ecosystem supports each other. Reliance on a professional partner was very important for a company whose accounts were frozen overnight due to unfortunate collateral damage. Deep knowledge and expertise in technical and regulatory impacts allowed partners to quickly and effectively migrate their services with minimal impact on customer experience, reputation and revenue.

As FinTech begins to realize its proposals, these events highlight the importance of strengthening resilience through the creation of a support network. While there are providers that offer all-in-one fintech services, companies need to understand the costs associated with relying on these shortcuts. It is difficult to migrate the entire program if all the individual services, from issuance to BIN sponsorship, access to payment schemes, are intertwined in one package, as well as the monetary costs to consider. In fact, HMRC Treasury is further investigating the risks of relying on a single provider as part of its work to ensure operational resilience.

The fintech revolution has brought about more serious competition than just cost. FinTech is innovative because it is currently competing in more ways than ever before. Cutting noise isn’t a meaningful feat, but it’s important to double the reasons why the suggestions are different. How does this product or service mitigate the problem in new ways? Or can you even solve an untouched problem? From here, FinTech can begin its specialization.

But becoming a specialist is not a siled journey, and reliance on the fintech ecosystem is essential. To create longevity proposals, we need to work with experts to advise and provide highly tuned solutions to help FinTech solve new problems in new ways.

Off-the-shelf all-in-one service providers offer some simplicity, but relying on common services can result in common services that are hard to stand out.

FinTech’s outlook is evolving at such a rate that it is important to innovate faster than the pace of change. Otherwise, FinTech risks losing relevance before it enters the market. However, rapid evolution also means that early-stage fintech is essential to pivot and readjust strategies that are consistent with technological, regulatory and market development.

Off-the-shelf proposals have limited flexibility to allow FinTech to offer similar services. And as FinTech begins to expand certain parts of the proposal, these “flat pack” services may limit growth opportunities. In contrast, professional partners see it all, provide the experience and know-how to travel with FinTech, advise on which parts of the proposal to dial up, and provide the technology to do so. I will. Working with a partner also means accessing the partner’s network and, in many cases, the broader FinTech ecosystem.

As the fintech industry matures and understands how it has forever disrupted the banking industry, it is important to continue to focus on expertise in order to create a better, customer-centric banking experience for everyone. Early-stage FinTech has overcome different barriers than its predecessor. The long-term vision and support network of professionals is more important than ever for those starting today.

