Grimes posts a cute video of his son playing music

Music star Grimes has posted a cute video on Instagram of his 10-month-old son X AEA-X II playing a junior synthesizer.

The 33-year-old singer shares a child with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, 49.

In the video, you can see the 10-month-old X AEA-XII smiling and laughing while making music on the keyboard.

Grimes posted a video of his 10-month-old son X AEA-XII playing on a little baby synthesizer.Photo / via Instagram

Grimes can be heard laughing outside the camera and telling his son, “You are very smart!” When he is playing an instrument.

Grimes, also known as Claire Boucher, Musk welcomed the X AEA-X II to the world last May.

In the October New York Times profile, Grimes revealed to the public some unconventional ways she’s trying to rethink the typical parenting paradigm.

“Looking at Apocalypse Now, I’m with my baby,” the singer told the outlet. “He’s obsessed with radical art, as if he really is, and I don’t think it’s a problem to interact with them at that level.”

Grimes also revealed that he is trying to expose his child to new aesthetics and music, hoping to stimulate creative patterns early on and break the pattern of art that toddlers usually receive.

Grimes posted a video of his 10-month-old son X AEA-XII playing on a little baby synthesizer.Photo / via Instagram

“I’m not insulting my baby,” the singer said.

“I just feel like it’s all in one very atmosphere. I just want to get out of that.” This is a zebra and bear with energy like pastel tones. See through”

When Grimes and Musk had a son, it was first announced that they named him XA-12.

However, parents later discovered that the Constitution of California allowed official names to include only letters of the English alphabet.

As a result, they eventually renamed it to X A-X II and replaced the Hindu Arabic numeral “12” with a Roman numeral meaning the same number.

Earon, who shared his five sons with his first wife Justin Wilson and married his second wife Talulah Riley twice, explained how to pronounce the XA-XII.

Elon Musk and Grimes will be attending the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination Cosmetic Institute Gala on May 7, 2018 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photos / Getty Images

Immediately after the baby was born, he went to the Joe Rogan Experience and shared what his latest son’s name was verbally said: “X Ash ATwelve”.

The penultimate kingdom pic.twitter.com/Je4EI88HmV

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021







