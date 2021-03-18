Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Studios Japan





Osaka, Japan (CNN) Children and adults awaited their turn to experience the world’s first Super Nintendo World and the life-sized mushroom kingdom that opened at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Thursday.

Many wore the iconic red Mario hats, while others were adorned from head to toe with Nintendo memorabilia.

A few minutes after the participants entered, there was a line to take pictures with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and the toad.

Yuko Kobayashi and Yuko Kobayashi, wearing Yoshi’s Katyusha with Mario dolls, said they were thrilled when they first set foot in the new park. They said they have been playing Nintendo games since childhood. “It’s no exaggeration to say that Mario raised me,” he added.

The flower Sakura, wearing Princess Peach’s Katyusha, said the park “exceeded my expectations. I feel like I’m in the world of Mario.”

Participants are allowed to interact with voice-speaking characters, such as video games, but cannot touch the characters due to the coronavirus protocol. So for now, there are no high fives or hugs. By comparison, Disney Park currently does not allow character photography in pandemics.

Covid-19 restrictions at Universal Studios Japan include temperature checks at the entrance, mandatory masks, hand sanitizers everywhere, lined up social distances, and refrain from yelling at riders in front of the roller coaster. Contains a sign asking you to.

This last request is not limited to Super Nintendo World. A group of Japanese theme parks asked visitors to “scream in their hearts” instead of yelling in a talk that was talked about last summer.

According to park officials, the capacity is limited to 10,000 people per day, about half of pre-COVID visitors.

On the opening day of the park, costumed characters will welcome guests.

Noriko Yoshinaka boarded the first train from Kyoto on Thursday morning to go to the park on the opening day.

“I’m afraid to take off my mask and eat food,” Yoshinaka said. “But the park seems to have a safety protocol, and I feel safe because every time people touch the vehicle, it cleans and wipes the surface.”

Many fans said they were most excited about the challenge of Coupa, the actual Mario car race through Bowser’s castle. Riders must wear an augmented reality headset to see projections of other characters and tracks, collect coins and throw items.

In addition to traditional vehicles, the entire Super Nintendo World is an immersive game that allows guests to compete with other gamers in the park.

Similar to video games, visitors can jump and punch “question blocks” to collect virtual coins. You can also buy a power-up band, a wristband that can be linked to your smartphone app, to store these virtual coins and keys.

The construction cost of Super Nintendo World is about 500 million dollars, and the development cost is more than 6 years. The gaming industry, especially Nintendo, received a lot of support during the pandemic. This is because the blocked people turned to Nintendo’s games to escape reality.

For Nintendo, this is an important step beyond the core business of video games and consoles. The company puts Nintendo items in gift shops throughout the theme parks, leveraging a pile of intellectual property and iconic characters.

“They have a decades-long strategy of going from a video game company to an entertainment company, expanding into mobile games, movies, theme parks and products,” said David Gibson, an analyst at Tokyo-based Astris Advisory. I’m doing it. “

Visitors fasten the straps to enjoy Cooper’s challenge ride.

Philip Phone / AFP / Getty Images

This opening happens when the global theme park industry is struggling. Theme parks are reopening with patchwork around the world. There are plans to open Super Nintendo World in California, Singapore and Florida. In Orlando, the opening is reportedly postponed until 2025.

Last year, Comcast executive Stephen Burke said Nintendo was “one of the biggest potential participating drivers with all kinds of IP available. Harry Potter is playing that role.”

The Super Nintendo World was originally scheduled to open last summer ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Both were about a year behind, and with the Olympics, Super Nintendo World was expected to attract tourists and boost economic activity.

The Japanese border is still closed, so foreign tourists are still unable to come to the park. The state of emergency in Osaka was just lifted earlier this month, and Tokyo is still under declaration.

At the opening ceremony, Mario Maker Shigeru Miyamoto said he hopes the world will be able to visit the park when the pandemic is over.

