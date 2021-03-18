Q & A: We need raw materials that are not important for green technology to thrive | Horizon: EU Research & Innovation Magazine





The development of new green technologies is welcomed as a way to meet Europe’s environmental goals and support the post-pandemic economic recovery of the coronavirus. But what kind of green technology do you need and how can you scale it up to a level where you can actually impact it?

Horizon talked to materials science and innovation expert Dr. Francesco Mateucci about green technology, which he considers a priority, and how to turn ideas into prototypes and new technologies. He is responsible for managing the EU portfolio of investments in materials for energy and environmental sustainability under the newly formed European Innovation Council (EIC) (see box).

Part of your role at EIC is to set a breakthrough vision for technological innovation. What areas do you think need critical attention to environmental sustainability?

Approach by looking at air, water, and soil.

Clearly related to the atmosphere are CO2-related activities that really require carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). We hear a lot of words and a lot of ideas. But what we really need to see is the many prototypes and many technologies that are working in this area.

In freshwater, there is a strong demand for the development of new water treatment technologies. Technology that can develop the ability to decontaminate fresh water called new pollutants such as antibiotics. Traditional water treatment methods, for example, are based on techniques and methods developed 30, 40, 50 years ago when antibiotics were not as widely used today.

Looking at the sea water, the really serious problem is the problem of microplastics. The entire plastic value chain should be considered and, where possible, new (sustainable) materials should be developed in place of disposable plastics. We also need to reuse existing plastics and implement new ways to prevent these plastics from being dispersed and discarded everywhere, especially in seawater.

Similarly, looking at the soil, there are problems with waste disposal, all the problems associated with the old methods, and unfortunately many new ways to pollute the soil.

Unfortunately, the topic of plastics takes longer (to resolve) than we would expect, as disposable plastics are part of our daily lives. It will take longer to develop sustainable materials and change the behavior of billions of people.

Given these needs, what kind of research would you like to support to help address these environmental issues?

The importance of using environmental intelligence can be considered when working on comprehensive technologies for air, water and soil. That means, thanks to the powerful development of the Internet of Things, given all the different sensors we have, we use data from all the different sources we can get. These help with environmental monitoring, pollution identification and implementation of appropriate corrective actions.

For example, there are small robots that can use a small 3D printer to grow roots that move through the soil and look for contaminants. Sensors can recognize pollution where people want to grow their crops. This can help identify places such as where there were unapproved dumps or unapproved landfills.

Another example is the development of technologies that can monitor water pollution and collect data on radioactivity in seawater using robots and radiation sensors.

Your role at the European Innovation Council is specifically focused on facilitating green energy and materials research and technological development. What needs to happen here?

Basically, it is necessary to develop an energy storage surface. And in energy storage, we can improve a lot with the technology we already have.

But the energy system also needs to be different than it is today. Electrification will hopefully focus on renewable energy. And we have to go to some famous buzzwords. One is a prosumer. In other words, each of us is an energy producer and an energy consumer. And the other is a distributed generation system.

Today, the world is based on a centralized energy system with the development of fossil fuels. But the future is decentralized, with many energy communities and many different or inclusive grids.

This combines storage with energy carriers such as renewable energy and renewable hydrogen, resulting in the binding of another important problem sector that more closely (integrates) them with consumption.

Hydrogen from renewable energies can also add value as an energy storage system, as energy storage is the most expensive part of renewable energy systems.

Batteries are suitable for short- to medium-term storage, but hydrogen can be a long-term or seasonal solution, so different technologies need to be developed based on different powers and different timings of storage. storage.

On the energy side, it is also important to consider new fuels such as solar fuels that can convert raw materials into fuels using bioreactors and artificial photosynthesis.

What are the priorities found in your role to make this possible?

Many products, especially energy storage, which means batteries, and hydrogen production or hydrogen use, such as electrolytic cells and fuel cells, are primarily based on important raw materials. What is needed is to develop non-essential raw materials that can make these devices work.

Costs are strongly related here. In many cases, the raw materials currently in use perform well, but they are also very expensive. Therefore, there is a lot of research to be done to replace these with new components.

But for everything related to the material, in my opinion, it is fundamental to rely on another step in the future, which is cyclical.

What does circularity mean?

A cyclical approach means thinking and working on ways to increase the overall reuse of all materials throughout the life cycle. You need to know how to continue to make and use the material design from the beginning, so it will not be wasted.

Therefore, on the one hand you need to utilize non-essential raw materials and on the other hand you need to use a circular approach.

What timescale are you looking at?

In the case of energy technology, the replacement of critical raw materials can take a considerable amount of time and will not be ready in the next few years. Here, it is important to combine know-how, funding and policy.

But with energy storage, there are definitely many things that can be improved with technologies that are already underway.

How do consumers fit into all of this?

All stakeholders, especially citizens, need to be involved for energy conversion. Are we ready to reduce the wonderful quality of life as an individual to turn off everything we don’t need and reduce consumption? Therefore, this migration may take longer than expected.

EIC will not only subsidize this kind of groundbreaking green tech, but will also fund the investment through an investment fund in which the EIC fund manages the investment and holds up to 25% of the startups. How do you think this contribution works? And what do these investments bring to startups?

Finding the right time to make an investment is not easy, but the idea of ​​an EIC fund is too risky to put equity money where venture capital may (yet) not want it. It is suitable. If the fund can invest the first money, it can leverage more money from private investors, overcoming the failure of the EU paradox in transforming scientific progress into marketable innovation.

But not only when and how much money to put in, but also the type of money is important. What they generally really need is what they call “good money.”

Good money means money, plus what you need (other), such as a network linked to the corporate world. Alternatively, it may mean another way to develop intellectual property. In addition to capital, all services offered by EIC must be invested in order to reach the final creation of a product or service.

How do you foster collaboration between researchers and entrepreneurs to drive innovation?

EIC Program Manager takes a hands-on approach in grouping and working with projects of similar themes. Not only do they provide a vision for the future from a holistic perspective, but they also act as developers and connectors for the various partners or teams that work to innovate and bring projects to market.

The aim is to facilitate exploration and research from a long-term perspective on these projects and developments, allowing more advanced projects to reach the market in the short to medium term.

This interview has been edited and summarized for clarity.

Launch of the European Innovation Council

The European Council for Innovation in the EU was officially launched on March 18, 2021 after a three-year pilot operation. EIC has a budget of over 10 billion from 2021 to 2027, of which about 1.5 billion is allocated to the 2021 spending round, bringing breakthrough technology to innovative European researchers and SMEs. We aim to help you develop and scale up.

EIC’s new features include the EIC Fund. It provides equity or quasi-equity for risky and influential innovations and is expected to acquire more than 1 billion shares in SMEs this year. A more user-friendly application system. In addition, a new funding program called EIC Transition aims to help create spin-out companies from research results. There are also specific steps to help female innovators.

Four program managers have also been appointed to manage the project portfolio and shape EIC’s vision for technological and innovation breakthroughs. Their expertise covers biomedicine and biotechnology. Medical technology and equipment; Materials for energy and environmental sustainability; Clean energy and biosystem engineering. In the future, more program managers will join the EIC.

