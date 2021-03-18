The latest Apex Legends update unintentionally destroyed a mirage





It makes Mirage’s passive abilities virtually useless.

New changes to the Golden Backpack introduced at the latest Apex Legends event unintentionally undermine Mirage’s passive abilities.

Apex Legend’s new Chaos Theory collection event brings many new additions to the game, many of which are very popular with players. In addition to new cosmetics and map tweaks, Respawn has also introduced unfilled matchmaking for those who want to drop solos rather than part of the team. However, one change isn’t perfect for Mirage fans.

One of the cosmetic changes included in the new update is the flashy electrical effects around players equipped with golden backpacks. In context, it sounds like a small change that doesn’t hurt anything, but to the Mirage player, his passive, as seen in the video shared on Apex Legends News’ Twitter account. The ability becomes virtually useless.

Mirage’s passive ability, called “Now You See Me …”, completely hides the player when he is revived or uses the respawn beacon. It’s a useful skill to revive your teammates in fierce battles, but equipping the Mirage with a golden backpack will not eliminate the above effects. This means that players can see someone resurrected without seeing the Mirage itself.

Respawn hasn’t responded or approved this yet, but it’s very likely that it’s just an unfortunate bug slipped by the developer. For Mirage’s main, you should either completely eliminate Mirage or simply avoid using the new Golden Backpack. Backpacks are less common and you are unlikely to encounter them in every match.

Surprisingly, Mirage Nerf isn’t the only hero affected by the latest event updates in the game. Both Bangalore and Caustic have been accidentally weakened, making the gas used by both heroes almost useless. Players can easily see Bangalore smoke screens and caustic poisonous gas, significantly weakening both abilities. After that, Respawn recognized the issue, but didn’t share when the issue would be fixed.

Joshua Robertson is a news writer for The Gamer based in Barnsley, England. When not playing or writing about Pokemon, Yakuza, Fallout, you can usually find him spending too much time on Twitter @ JoshRobertson97.

