Escape boring zoom calls thanks to this genius new tool





Tired of endless zoom calls where your co-workers circle around and your mandatory attendance looks suspicious? Don’t worry that Zoom Escaper is here to free you from the nightmares of video calling.

This free web widget gives you access to a set of noise that can be used as a plausible excuse for why you need to stop video Hangouts right away. These sound effects include barking dogs and crying babies, as well as distorting sounds to simulate poor internet connectivity.

Most of the sound effects included in the Zoom Escaper look like a pretty decent excuse to leave the Zoom call, but when it comes to the noise of a crying baby, in fact, when the baby is first You need to get your colleagues to believe.

However, I was not convinced that the included urination sound effects would be more effective than being referred to the Human Resources Department.

Installing ZoomEscaper is very easy. First, download free audio software called VB-Audio. This will allow you to route audio through the Zoom Escaper website. From there, Zoom itself modifies the audio output and plays the desired effect.

The widget was created by Sam Ravigne. He has a reputation for creating weird web applications, such as scanning his PC for Zoom and automatically deleting it, and he doesn’t seem to like video conferencing very much.

He has also previously created a website that forces you to run your computer hot and slow to reduce your productivity and give you an excuse to bunk your work.

Lavigne spoke with The Verge and explained that the purpose behind his web program was “intentional slowdown, reduced productivity and output, self-destruction, etc.”

I haven’t tested the Zoom Escaper yet, but I’ll have a team meeting later today so I’ll let you know if there are more babies crying than usual.

