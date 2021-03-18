EA Play is finally available on Xbox Game Pass for PC. Automatic HDR preview released for Windows Insider





Microsoft has announced that EA Play subscriptions are now available to PC users with Xbox Game Pass membership. This service gives Xbox Game Pass members access to a library of over 60 games, including Need for Speed ​​Heat, Battlefield V, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, at no additional charge. EA Play will be available to Xbox Game Pass PCs and Ultimate members using Windows 10. In addition, Microsoft shares the introduction of automatic HDR capabilities in Windows. The company introduced this feature on the Xbox Series X / Series S last November.

The Xbox Game Pass team shared through a website post that EA Play will be available to Xbox Game Pass PCs and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members starting Thursday at 2:00 pm (Friday 2:30 am). EA Play has over 60 PC games including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed ​​Here, FIFA 20, Madden NFL, and Battlefield Franchise. Xbox Game Pass members can also play Star Wars: Squadrons on their PCs and consoles from day one.

Other EA Play benefits include monthly benefits. This month, you’ll get the Gold Team Fantasy MUT Pack, the N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends, and the EA Play Celebration Pack for Madden 21. You’ll also get special member-only content, in-game exclusive challenges, and perks. As a discount on digital purchases from the EA Desktop App. The price of Xbox Game Pass for PC is Rs. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs Rs 489 per month. 699 per month.

PC users will need to download the currently beta version of the EA Desktop App and sign in with their EA Account. After logging in, you’ll be prompted to link your Xbox and EA accounts. Once the process is complete, you will be able to download the EA Play game to Windows.

Electronic Arts (EA) decided in August last year to change the brand of EA Access and Origin Access to EA Playback. Then, in September, it was announced that EA Play would participate in the Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free from the 2020 holidays. With the launch of the Xbox Series X / Series S console, EA Play has been added to the Xbox Game Pass. The PC version of the console is said to be joining on December 15th. But that didn’t go as planned, and Microsoft later announced that EA Play on the Xbox Game Pass for PC would be available in 2021. Finally, it will be available on PC today. The Xbox Game Pass became available on your PC in June 2019.

In addition, Microsoft Program Manager Hannah Fisher shared the release of a preview of the automatic HDR feature for Windows Insider Program members through a post on the developer blog. Introduced in November 2020 on the Xbox Series X / Series S console, this feature allows the console to convert older Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) titles to High Dynamic Range (HDR) on the fly.

With automatic HDR, developers don’t have to add HDR to their games Photo Provider: Microsoft

Posts will automatically show great HDR visuals in over 1000 additional DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games when enabled on an HDR-enabled gaming PC. Of course, you need a compatible HDR monitor to use this feature.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best “next generation” console in India? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos