



The Genshin Impact Yanfei Character Guide will give you all the important information you need to have about the all-new character Yanfei of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Yanfei Character Guide

Yanfei is a brand new character from Genshin Impact, rumored to appear in Franchise Variant 1.5.

She is believed to be a user of PyroCatalyst, which makes her the first person.

The guide below provides all the details about Yanfei, including attacks, abilities, passives, and constellations.

Attack and ability

Proximity: Pyrocatalyst

Normal Attack: Shooting a Pyro fireball will give you a Yanface Scarlet seal on impact. It can be accumulated up to 3 times, which reduces stamina consumption. Charge Attack: Inflicts AoE damage on enemies by consuming Scarlet Seals. The more seals are consumed, the more damage Yanfei will do. Plunging Attack: Causes AoE Pyro damage on contact.

Element Skills: Signed Royal Decree

Yanfei summons a fierce fire to deal with AoE Pyro’s damage. When colliding with a target, these flames give Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet seals.

Elemental Burst: Done Deal

This skill begins spraying fierce flames that target nearby enemies. These flames deal with AoE Pyro’s damage and give Yanfei the greatest scarlet seal.Yanfei Passive Talent

Consuming Scarlet Seals on Heavy Hits increases Yanface Pyro’s damage by 5% for 6 seconds per Scarlet Seal. However, this effect does not stack.

Xiezhis EyeOn handles critical hits with charged attacks and handles additional instances of AoEPyro damage equivalent to 80% of the attacks.

Damage caused by this additional instance is considered charged attack damage.

Encyclopedia Expertise This passive shows the location of nearby resources specific to Liyue on a minimap.

sign

Using a charge attack that the law doesn’t know about, each Scarlet Seal reduces the stamina cost of Yanfais’ charge attack by 10% and increases her interruption tolerance.

Right to Final Interpretation This constellation boosts the critical attack rate charged by Yanfeis against enemies with less than half the HP by 20%.

The maximum level for Samadhi Fire-Forged The Signed Edicts is 15. This constellation increases it by 3 levels.

The Supreme AmnestyOn Done Deal creates a shield that absorbs up to 75% of Yanfeis’ total HP for 15 seconds.

In addition, this shield absorbs Pyro damage 250% effectively.

The maximum upgrade level for Legal Cheat SheetDone Deals is 15. This constellation increases it by 3 levels.

Additional Provisions This constellation increases the maximum number of Yanfei Scarlet Seals by one.

Yanface Ascension / Talent Ascension Material

Ascension material

Phase 1 Level 20-401x Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3x Noctilius Jade, 3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia Phase 2 Level 40-503x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 2x Juvenile Jade, 10x Noctilius Jade, 15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia Phase 3 Level 50-6015x Agnidus Jade, 20x Noctilius Jade, 12x Silver Raven Insignia Phase 4 Level 60-70 3x Agnidas Jade Chunk, 8x Shonen Jade, 30x Noctilius Jade, 18x Silver Raven Insignia Phase 5 Level 70-80 6x 45x Noctilius Jade, 12x Golden Raven Insignia Phase 6 Level 80-90 6x Agnidas Jade Jewels, 20x Boys Jade, 60x Noctilius Jade, 24x Golden Raven Insignia

Talent level up material

Level 23x Teaching of Gold, 6x Treasure Hoder Insignia, 12500 Mora Level 3 2x Guide to Gold, 3x Silver Raven Insignia, 17500 Mora Level 4 4x Guide to Gold, 4x Silver Raven Insignia, 25000 Mora Level 5 6x Guide to Gold, 6x Silver Raven Insignia, 30000 Mora Level 6 9x Gold Guide, 9x Silver Raven Insignia, 37500 Mora Level 7 4x Gold Philosophy, 4x Golden Raven Insignia, 1x Blood Jade Branch, 120,000 Mora Level 8 6x Gold Philosophy, 6x Golden Raven Insignia, 1x Bloodjade Branch, 260000 Mora Level 9 12x Philosophies of Gold, 9x Golden Raven Insignia, 2x Bloodjade Branch, 450000 Mora Level 10 16x Philosophies of Gold, 12x Golden Raven Insignia, 2x Bloodjade Branch, Crown of Insight, 700000 Mora

