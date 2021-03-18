Leaks of banners, release dates, skills, gameplay, photos, etc.





Key point “Genshin Impact” 1.4 is now available Game version 1.5 Beta test is up The latest beta of “Genshin Impact” provides a lot of details about the new character Yura

Recently, leaks about Yura have begun to increase, and “Genshin Impact” fans have more ideas for cryocharacters rumored to arrive via Update 1.5.

Yura lore and banner details

Several “Genshin Impact” insiders shared interesting details about Yura. According to Twitter user dimbreathjr, she was from Mondostadt and is now the captain of the Knights of the Favonius Reconnaissance Company.

A song of joy in the wind is playing. Below the flowers is an old hymn. You have to look for the meaning of the festival, but keep in mind that your heart is hiding.Photo: Genshin Impact YouTube Channel

She is a cryo character who wields a big sword. Like Rosalia, Yura definitely arrives from the game’s character banner. This gives players a better chance of getting a new character by drawing a wish for a limited amount of time.

Eula gameplay, skills and abilities

Industry insider NEPNEP shared a clip on Twitter to showcase Eula’s gameplay. In the footage, you can see Yura wielding a greatsword and performing some of her unique skills and abilities. Based on the latest “Genshin Impact” 1.5 Beta Leak, Yura’s Elemental Skill is called Ice Tide Vortex, which quickly slashes and inflicts cryodamage on enemies.

Her Elemental Burst, on the other hand, is called the Glacier Illumination and allows you to process the Cryo DMG with a greatsword to create a lightfall sword. It’s worth noting that Yura’s normal attacks, elemental bursts, and skills charge the Lightfall Sword. The sword explodes violently at the end of its duration, handling physical DMG to adjacent enemies.

Yura Photo

Industry insider Zluet recently shared a photo of Eula. The five-star cryo-character was shown to wield a greatsword and probably activated her lightfall sword. She is among her elements and is dressed in playful black, white and blue colors.

Eula release date

Chinese game studio miHoYo has not yet shared anything related to Eula. But if the leak is over and the company doesn’t change the release pattern, fans can expect Yura as early as next month. According to Leak, there are only a few character banners that appear in “Genshin Impact” 1.5.

Perhaps Yura will be released as the first featured character in the next update, which may be released on April 28th. If not, fans will see her in another character update that may unfold in the game on May 19th.

