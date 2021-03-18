Google chooses Durham as its engineering hub and aims to create 1,000 jobs





Durham-Internet giant Google has created an engineering hub focused on cloud computing, creating 1,000 jobs over time, the company announced earlier Thursday.

Today is an exciting day for Google Cloud in North Carolina. Google is helping businesses and organizations transform digitally, and we need the most talented team we can to meet this challenge. The Triangle region has some of the best and most talented engineers in the world, “said Marian Croak, vice president of engineering at Google. Presentation. “We look forward to working closely with the local community to expand our presence on this new engineering site.

According to a spokeswoman for the company, the center is 200W in the Durham Innovation District. It will be built in downtown Durham through a space sublease from Duke University on Morris Street. The company added that it valued “some places in the final permanent home.”

North Carolina News is part of a $ 7 billion plan to invest in growing US operations.

I believe that a sustainable economic recovery comes from the community and the people and small businesses that give them their lives. Google wants to be part of that recovery, “said Google CEO and parent company Alphabet Sundar Pichai. “That’s why we’re investing more than $ 7 billion in offices and data centers across the United States, creating at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the United States this year.

Google has been investing in North Carolina for 16 years and one of its data centers is in western North Carolina. The new business will nearly double the current number of employees in North Carolina.

For many years, he has maintained a software development office in Chapel Hill.

In addition, Google Fiber’s high-speed Internet network has offices not only in Charlotte but also in Triangle, and is doing important work.

Already in Durham, Google is working with American Underground (owned by Capitol Broadcasting, the parent company of WRAL News and WRAL TechWire) as one of its startup-focused hubs.

Why Durham?

Cloud computing is one of the fastest growing sectors of the internet economy and Google is one of the most important players. Competitors include IBM and Raleigh-based Red Hat, and Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

Google has selected Durham as a new center to join the other four in the United States, partly because of its “regional and world-class talent to support growing customer demand for enterprise products and solutions.” Said.

In the announcement, Governor Roy Cooper said:

It’s good to welcome Google Cloud to North Carolina. In North Carolina, you’ll find a talented workforce and a good quality of life. When we visited Google Leadership in our Silicon Valley office in 2018, it was clear that our state was perfect for their expansion. We look forward to helping this hub define the future of cloud computing.

Lilyn Hester, Head of Foreign Affairs, Public Policy, Government Relations – Southeast, Google

I’ve called Durham home for decades, and I’ve long shared with my colleagues that there’s something very special in this corner of the world that needs to be explored in more detail. Google’s growth in the triangle is a true expression of innovation and a common commitment to the community.

