Life is weird 3 release dates and 5 predictions of today’s event

Here are five things that can happen at today’s event:

Today, March 18th, Square Enix will be hosting its first Square Enix Presents presentation.

The showcase is presented by Matthew Mercer, who plays a vital role, and is set to give you a glimpse into the future of Squares.

We already know that there will be several games, such as the release of Life is Strange 3, but here are five things that could happen at the show.

Life is Strange 3 Release Date Chloe and Max Return

The Life is Strange series has become one of the most beloved episode game series. Most recently, Life is Strange 2 released five episodes, starting in September 2018 and ending in December 2019.

As for the release date of Life is Strange 3, we can see that it will drop this year and the first episode will drop at some point in late summer (late July, August, early September).

Rachael Fiddis of DualShockers himself said: I think my childhood best friends Max and Chloe could come back again with some kind of shared story with the new protagonist. I don’t think these two are the main focus, but it’s a shame I’ll never see them again, so I hope they’ll come back again with some help. You’ll also dig deeper into important and damaging topics, such as those we saw in the Life is Strange series.

Marvels Avengers is free to play

This isn’t news for everyone, but Marvel’s Avengers isn’t a particularly good place. The game started with a benign reception, the player base has declined in the last few months, and recent DLC has done nothing to bring the game back to life.

The move to the rumored free-play model could be a boost that Marvel’s Avengers desperately demands. Somewhere there is a solid foundation for a decent game. It will also give a big boost to the Square Enix Presents event.

Marvels Avengers Next DLC Character Announced as Black Panther

Last year, tragically, we lost Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. His death sent a shock wave all over the world, affecting millions of people.

His death also affected the Marvels Avengers. In September, the game’s wartable event was changed in honor of the fallen true hero. This probably meant he was going to be the next character in the game. Well, it’s been a while since he died, which could offer a great opportunity for Square to honor Boseman and his character Black Panther by adding them to the game.

Balan Wonderworld joins PS Plus from day one

It’s no exaggeration to say that Balan Wonderworlds’ recent demos didn’t work very well. Due to the negative reaction, game producer Noriyoshi Fujimoto said the title would receive a big patch on the first day. This patch addresses many Wonderwolds issues such as movement control, camera movement, and difficulty readjustment.

This demo and the noise surrounding it can have a negative impact on Balan Wonderworlds sales, so why not give it to Sony as a bonus PS Plus game for March (until April)? The Xbox Game Pass gets Outriders at launch. This is a game that looks very suitable for that platform. On the other side of the scale, Balan Wonderworld is a game that could work well as a free PlayStation Plus title.

The Tomb Raider Trilogy Collection was announced and the new Tomb Raider game was teased

A recent leak suggested that in addition to Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, all three game DLCs would be packaged in one complete offering and released on March 18th. It was. This timing is too perfect, so expect this. It will be announced at some point during the presentation and as its available rights.

The fact that 2021 is the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider and the Shadow of the Tomb Raider has been on the market for nearly three years should give you a good idea of ​​what’s next for Lara Croft. I don’t want to say what that is, but I think it’s time for this Square Enix Presents to show us.

