Google will spend $ 7 billion in 2021 and add more than 10,000 jobs. CFO Rusporat

Technology giant Google (GOOG, GOOGL) spent $ 7 billion this year expanding its US facility footprint this year, hiring at least 10,000 people in many cities such as Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago and New York. Announced that we will add. yoke.

Extensive vaccination allows Americans to spend more time outside their homes, so investment counters concerns about potential technological recession in 2021 and help Google recover from the COVID-19 recession Positioned as a major private sector contributor to.

In addition, the move will pour money into diverse metropolitan areas beyond Silicon Valley, helping companies employ a more comprehensive workforce. Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post Thursday while reaffirming Google’s commitment to investing $ 1 billion in California.

“We are actively investing in the United States in 2021,” Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google’s parent company Alphabet, said in a new interview. “We are not only building on the existing major centers, but expanding throughout the United States.”

“We are not only increasing the number of jobs across the United States, but in particular bringing more jobs and investments to the diverse communities across the United States,” she adds.

The investment will allow Google to double its workforce in New York in 2028 than it did ten years ago, the company said. In a broader sense, the company plans to spread funding across 19 states, including data center expansions in Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Nevada, and Texas.

“It’s a journey”

Even though she praised the potential benefits of Google’s announcement for diversity, Porat acknowledged that the company still has a lot to improve in that area.

According to a diversity report released by Google last year, black employees make up 3.7% of all employees and 2.6% of leadership positions. Latino employees, on the other hand, account for 5.9% of employees and 3.7% of leadership slots.

“There’s a lot to do,” says Porat. “We continue to make sure that we have all the elements in place so that we can steadily grow a workforce that reflects the world around us.”

“It’s a journey and it’s our number one priority,” she adds. “We continue to work with it.”

Google performed well in the second half of 2020, with search and YouTube advertising revenues recovering and hundreds of millions of Americans staying home on digital devices. The company closed the year with staggering revenue in the fourth quarter, earning $ 56.9 billion. This was a 23% increase over the same period last year.

However, the company also faces three antitrust proceedings, including a proceeding from the Department of Justice and a proceeding from 38 Attorney Generals.

Porat spoke with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andrew Serwer in an influencer episode with Andy Serwer, a series of weekly interviews with business, political and entertainment leaders.

She joined Google as CFO in 2015 after playing a senior banking role at Morgan Stanley for over a decade. While helping Google navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Polat used her background in managing the crisis.

To begin her career, she played a role in Morgan Stanley a few weeks before the October 1987 market crash. She later advised the Treasury on the acquisition of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at AIG during the 2008 financial crisis.

Talking to Yahoo Finance, Polat said a surge in investment in the United States would not undermine Google’s plans to expand its overseas operations.

“We definitely continue to grow globally,” she says. “We would like to emphasize that we are very proud of the ongoing growth here in the United States.”

