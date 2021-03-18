Essential technologies and innovations to rebuild traveler confidence: Booking.com CEO





New Delhi: The pandemic has devastated the travel industry, but with vaccine deployments and stagnant travel demand, travel agencies may take a long time, but they seem optimistic about a business recovery.

According to the digital travel platform Booking.com, 52% of Indian travelers will travel domestically in the medium term and 41% will travel within a few years.

Glen Fogel, President and CEO of Booking Holdings and CEO of Booking.com, interviews about the implications of the 2021 trip and how the business was impacted by Dutch startups. I’m talking about.

Edited excerpt:

How did Covid-19 affect your Booking.com business? And how do you see this year’s recovery?

Undoubtedly, 2020 caused the greatest disruption to the modern world travel the world has ever seen, and our results have deteriorated significantly when compared to the 2019 results.

However, travelers booked 355 million nights through the platform during 2020 and reached the end of the year with adjusted EBITDA profits of approximately $ 880 million.

With the introduction of vaccines and stagnant travel demand, we are optimistic about the recovery and well-positioned our business in case travel demand returns, but by the time we reach proactive levels. There is a long way to go.

How will people travel differently in 2021?

People have a very strong desire to travel. It witnessed a significant improvement in booking trends in 2020, from April lows to the peak of the summer travel season. This is partly due to the stagnation of demand as people escaped the blockade.

The trips booked last year were much more domestic-oriented than the previous year, as many people adapted to the restricted travel environment and still found a way to travel.

We expect domestic travel to be a top priority in 2021, with summer booking trends in parts of the United States and Western Europe, primarily the United Kingdom and Germany, compared to what is seen worldwide. There are early signs of promotion.

How has domestic and international travel been affected globally?

The trips booked last year were far more domestic-oriented than the previous year, as many people adapted to the restricted travel environment. For example, domestic room nights accounted for 85% of the room nights reported in the October-December quarter, a significant increase from 2019, just below 50%.

Traveling abroad is very depressed and cannot be recovered until the government lifts or changes restrictions on traveling abroad for travelers who are safe and can show that they are free to travel. ..

What are the new travel trends this year?

The pandemic impact is changing not only the choice of destination, but also the type of travel most likely in 2021. From remote work to adopting more environmentally friendly thinking and immersing travelers in the experience of remote roads, these are new travel types that are likely to shape the future of travel in 2021. Is part of.

What are the major changes Covid-19 has brought to the tourism industry?

We look forward to seeing a more sustainable approach to traveling after 2021. According to our survey, 96% of Indian travelers recognize that sustainable travel is important to them, and 76% are determined to make sustainable choices when considering travel again in the future. It states that it is solidifying. It plays an important role in rebuilding the trust of travelers, such as contactless check-in and the rapid use of digital apps for travel bookings. Mobile bookings accounted for more than two-thirds of all room nights between October and December, or about two-thirds of the year.

What is the 2021 roadmap?

The vision of connected trips and the expansion of payment platforms for bookings are two priorities this year. Approximately 22% of total bookings in 2020 will be processed by an integrated payment platform, up from 15% in 2019, and this growth is expected to continue.

Our Connected Trip Vision is a multi-part service that includes accommodation, flights, ground transportation and dining attractions, connected by a payment network, supported by personalized intelligence and a travel experience from the first booking. Provides a frictionless experience for bookers.

