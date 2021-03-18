Kuo: MacBook Air with mini LED display is on track for 2022 launch





According to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s first entry-level Mac with mini LED display technology is the new MacBook Air, due out next year.

From his latest investor note obtained by MacRumors:

The new MacBook Air will adopt mini LEDs in 2022 and is expected to increase the adoption rate of MacBook mini LEDs. In contrast, only high-end iPad models use mini LED displays, and overall growth momentum may be lower than the MacBook.

According to Kuo, the 2022 MacBook Air will also feature Apple Silicon. Analysts believe that the cost of the “Apple Silicon” chip is significantly lower than the cost of the Intel processor, so Apple can offset the increased cost of using mini LED panels on the Mac.

Kuo said last year that he believed the mini LED MacBook Air would be available in 2022, and Apple released two redesigned MacBook Pro models later this year, both with mini LED displays. He said he was planning to do it. In today’s memo, Kuo emphasized how much profit suppliers can expect from Apple’s widespread adoption of mini LEDs as a result.

The new MacBook Pro is expected to increase shipments of mini LED displays to the 2H21, as the new MacBook Pro will have a mini LED display and the MacBook’s mini LED display is more difficult to manufacture than the iPad. Shipments of mini LED displays in 2021 and 2022 are projected to reach 10 million and 2.03 billion, respectively.

In addition to Apple Silicone and Mini-LED displays, Kuo has added flat-edged top and bottom, HDMI ports and SD card readers, traditional MagSafe charging with a magnetic power cable, and instead physical function keys to the new MacBook Pro design. I hope you have. Of the touch bar. Bloomberg’s Mark Garman confirms many of these details, and he first reported that the SD card reader was back.

Today’s memo from Kuo also states that Apple’s first mini LED 12.9-inch iPad Pro will go into mass production in late April, and the iPad Air will adopt an OLED display in 2022, dedicated to the mini LED. Positioned as display technology The “iPad Pro” device included in the company’s tablet lineup.

