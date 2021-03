Google Exec Aparna Chennapragada Leads Product at Robin Hood

Mountain View, CA-May 8: Aparna Chennapragada, Vice President of Products for AR, VR, and … [+] Vision-based products will be presented at the opening keynote of the Google I / O 2018 conference at Shoreline Amphitheater on May 8, 2018 in Mountain View, CA. Google’s two-day developer conference will run until Wednesday, May 9th (Photo courtesy of Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Prior to the IPO, Robin Hood hired former Google executive Aparna Chennapragada to be the first chief product officer of the trading app.

Chennapragada, a 12-year veteran of tech giants, was finally Vice President and General Manager of Google’s consumer shopping products. She also led Google’s augmented reality and visual search products. During her tenure at Google, she was the technical assistant to CEO Sundar Pichai, leading the product activities for YouTube, Google Search, and the Google Assistant.

At Robin Hood, Chennapragada oversees all the products, designs and research of tech startups as they develop new products. Chennapragada is not a stranger in the world of financial services because he is on the board of directors of Capital Ones.

When Robin Hood CEO and co-founder Vladimir Tenev met Apparna, he was immediately impressed with her passion for our products and the extraordinary value they offer to their customers. The vision for what Robin Hood can do for the world has become even clearer. We look forward to learning from Apparna as we are building a fun product experience and working towards democratizing the finances of everyone.

Robin Hood is a fee-free trading app for Millennial and Gen Z investors. This app is designed to make it easy to buy and sell stocks without the help of financial advisors or brokers. Founded in 2013, the app dominated the business news headlines in January as it became the preferred app for traders who were buying and selling shares in video game retailer GameStop. Robin Hood infuriated users after restricting GME purchases on January 28, after hedge funds lost millions of dollars. The blunder led to a Senate Banking Commission investigation into Robin Hood’s business, which is currently facing about 90 proceedings after the suspension.

