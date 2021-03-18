Revealed: Top 25 Innovations Used in Local Federal UAE Sector





Two women pass through the world’s first functional office building built using 3D printer technology in Dubai. Image credit: AP

Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Innovation Center (MBRCGI) has unveiled the top 25 innovations used throughout the UAE’s government sector and ministries.

The UAE Report Government Innovations, released Thursday, is part of a series of reports on government innovation monitoring, where the UAE government is enthusiastic about supporting innovative ideas and promoting a culture of government innovation. I emphasize that. Quality of life in the community.

The publication of the report also focuses on the Center’s efforts and initiatives aimed at facilitating experiences in all areas of innovation and sharing them with the rest of the world. Also, based on the UAE’s vision for the future, various to improve the quality of government services, promote a culture of innovation, and support global efforts to develop initiatives and solutions to current and future challenges. Monitor and document innovations implemented by international governments.

Huda al-Hashimi, Head of Strategy and Government Innovation for the United Arab Emirates, said the report states that the government will carry out government operations in the implementation of the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. He emphasized that he aims to promote a culture of innovation in all areas. , Vice President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai.

The main purpose she pointed out is to create an environment for national government innovation and transform ideas into concrete realities, which will support the development process and shape a better future.

This report is about sharing that experience with other parts of the world, developing relevant practices, and establishing effective solutions based on experimentation, testing, and exposure to people’s lives. It is in line with the government’s approach to profit. [This] Al Hashemi added that it would have a positive impact on government behavior, strengthening national status and competitiveness, as well as strengthening its position as a global open lab for innovative experiences.

25 innovations in the United Arab Emirates

Visitors will be showcasing the smartwatch featured at Armanza Park Dubai on November 13, 2018, as one of the smart initiatives to track children in the park. Photo: Shamoun Shahbandri / Gulf news.

1. Noor Abu Dhabi

The solar power plant went into commercial operation in April 2019. Located in Swayhan, Abu Dhabi, it covers an area of ​​8 kilometers and has 3.2 million solar panels. In Arabic, Noor means light, and this project will generate about 1.2 GW of electricity that can cover the demand of 90,000 people.

2. Ajman integrated framework

3. Self-service kiosk

4. 3D printing of congenital heart defects

5. FEDLIMS

The FED LIMS system adopted by the Ministry of Interior provides accurate security measures without the use of paper. It also includes a unit to develop the efficiency and capacity of all personnel working in the department. To provide the perfect training program to meet the needs of all forensic evidence department sections and branches.

6. UAE path

The UAE PASS is the first national digital ID for all citizens, residents and visitors. You can access services in various sectors of the United Arab Emirates and digitally sign documents.

7. Crime mapping

Geographic Information Systems (GIS), which links database software to graphics software, is used to create visual images of different types of data in map format. A unique tool for analyzing physical space and communicating perspectives. Presenting the data in the form of a map helps institutions understand the importance of where, when, and by whom the crime was committed.

8. Abu Dhabi Locker / My Wallet

9. Authentication digital platform

10. Dubai Blockchain Initiative

11. Electronic family books

12. Portable computer system

13. Chatbot for tenant contract service

14. My Lights Game App

15. Smart Rehabilitation Lab (Robot Therapy Lab)

16. Dugong and Seagrass Research Toolkit

17. Life app

The Hayat app is a solution for a significant number of patients with heart disease, cor pulmonale, cirrhosis and renal failure. The app allows you to search for the closest donor and the closest patient in need. Donation protocols depend on a variety of criteria, including age, patient needs, size of failure, and type of transplant.

18. Donation card

19. Distributed acoustic technology

20. Smart HR Kiosk HR Pulse

21. E-Inspection Chatbot

22. Almamzar Smart Park

23. Makuta Gateway

24.STEAM

The Abu Dhabi Municipal Transport Authority’s Strategic Transport Evaluation and Evaluation Model (STEAM) is a sophisticated multimodal travel demand tool that uses AI and big data analytics to support Abu Dhabi’s decision-making process.

25. Hive

Hive Lab is a project of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (ADNEC), which aims to dismantle the traditional ideas of speakers for the audience instead of encouraging free-flowing conversations and discussions. With adaptive seating arrangements, diverse layouts and inspiring decorations, knowledge and ideas are shared more organically, all done in a creative environment.

