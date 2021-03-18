The Epic Games Store is adding more social features





Epic Games has announced a series of updates to the Epic Games Store to help players experience a better social experience while using the PC Storefront.

In a blog post by Epic, the store’s grand vision is “to create a place where you can connect with friends across platforms, easily join parties via voice chat, and play games together without missing a beat.” It states.

One of the first new social features to appear in the store is the party system. Players can use the new party system to group and talk to each other via voice and text chat. Users can drop in and out at any time to talk to their friends while playing games and browsing the store.

To support this, there is an “active party window” for your party that pops up when you are connected to others. “In this window, you have different options for communicating and playing with your friends and teammates. Share the latest highlights, play games with your friends, or play only with a few friends in your group. Persuade them to start. You can keep talking to the whole party. “

No one “owns” the party, according to Epic. So if a friend needs to go to AFK, the party group stays there. “Inside the window, each party member can control their own audio and video options. You can also invite other players to lock the party,” Epic said.

Epic has also released a feature called “In-Game Party Expressions”.This will be displayed during the game[パーティー]A simplified version of the window. You can see who is attending the party and their status. This window can be toggled off.

However, Epic does not say when these new social features will be available.

Coming soon, there are some important updates to the social experience at the Epic Games Store. Features such as player cards, improved search, minimized display, unobtrusive, and whispering will all be available in March.

Coming to the Epic Games Store this month:

Description written by Epic

Player card

Player cards are here! When you click on a friend in the social panel, that friend’s player card is displayed, showing several new options. Looking at the cards allows players to manage friendships and take important actions to see each other’s friends. In the future, you can even join their party, invite them to a new party, or customize your player card.

Improved search

The new Epic Games Store Social Panel includes more efficient search tools. The search queries have been improved, and the results now improve the number of friends each other, the ability to search across platforms, and overall matching. If you have an invitation to a pending game,[参加]Click to launch the game and automatically join your friends.

Minimized view

While browsing the Epic Games Store, I wanted to allow users to interact with the accessible minimized views of the social panel without having to open a completely separate window. Here you can see notifications such as game invitations and friend requests.

do not disturb

We understand that with the addition of social features, you may not want to be disturbed during the launcher or game.[サイレント]Use the button to prevent notification of game invitations or friend requests during play.

Whisper

Whispers aren’t used very often, so this feature is currently in the vault, but I was hoping to get it back later with an improved feature for sending messages to friends.

