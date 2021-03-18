GTA Online Update (March 18th): Release Times, Connection Issues, Patch Notes, Updates





Another week has passed. So it’s time to renew the very popular GTA Online again, but this week could be a problem.

The update will continue in parallel with the full remastering of the Xbox Series X and PS5, following the previous remastering of the game on PS4 and Xbox One. And Xbox 360 days too.

But while waiting for the details of GTA 6 (seriously, please provide somethingRockstar), there are more GTA online updates. These weekly updates are good, but this time it wasn’t the smoothest process.

Read everything you need to know about all the new features of the week and why they don’t show up immediately for Xbox users.

What’s included in the new GTA Online Update?

The biggest update of the week is around load time. Fans of GTA 5 and its online game modes are familiar with the time it takes to load the game. This has improved since its launch, but it’s the biggest fix to the problem so far.

Before sending a message or brewing coffee while loading the game, the 1.54 update reduced the time on your PC by 70%. This is a big change and will be welcomed by everyone. Someone who has long been tired of waiting for something that feels like the times.

The GTA Reddit thread has a load time difference listed, and based on its specifications, it’s significantly lower than the previous one, with 70% appearing to be an accurate number.

The update also adds four new podium vehicles, Kanjo, V-STR, RE-7B and Italian RSX, and fixes the price of Winky Trade.

What time is the weekly GTA online update?

now! This arrived at the beginning of the week, marking a change from the usual update rhythm that drops on Friday. Updates have already been published, and in some cases fixes and changes are readily available. However, many issues have been reported this time, and Xbox users may have to wait a bit longer, so keep reading.

GTA Online Update March 18: Complete Patch Notes

We’re still waiting for the full patch notes for this latest update, and given the issues found with it, we’ll fix it quickly, so we might wait longer than usual until we know what everything is.

All we know so far is the above. The load time fix was actually from a fan patch that Rockstar had been working on. But when we hear more official details from rock stars regarding the full ins and outs of patch notes, we’ll let you know!

Issues with the latest GTA online update on March 18th

As mentioned earlier, this update isn’t as smooth as it normally is in GTA Online.

The biggest problem occurred on the Xbox, and many players on the One and Series X consoles reported that they couldn’t play the game at all after the update. The big problem like this was that the Xbox update was rolled back to an earlier version. At the time of this writing, I’m still waiting for when new patches will be rolled out, at least to make the game unplayable. You can log in and play now!

To the same extent, some issues have been reported for PlayStation users. PS players have pointed out that many people are having a hard time installing updates, and I think patches are being developed to fix them.

Knowing Rockstar, I don’t think it will take too long for the issue to be fixed and the update to work properly.

Xbox subscription

PlayStation subscription

Check the video game release schedule for all upcoming games on the console.

Looking for what you want to see? Check out our TV Guide.

