Customize Google Analytics Visuals in Power BI | Nicola Irick March 2021





Ever wanted to create your own custom visuals in Power BI? Learn how to mimic the look and feel of famous visuals from the Google Analytics dashboard with little creativity.Image by creator

I’m a big fan of Power BI and haven’t hidden it. One of the things I really like about Power BI is the huge collection of visuals, both built-in visuals and especially custom visuals on the AppSource Marketplace.

To be honest, it’s very hard to imagine data story scenarios that Power BI visuals can’t support. However, recently there was a request to think about how we wanted to tell the story to our users, but we couldn’t find a suitable way to tell the number!

Yes, that’s true! And my idea was to use something like a visual on the Google Analytics dashboard. This looks very simple, but at the same time powerful.

Google Analytics dashboard image by author

This visual allows you to quickly see the most relevant trends. There are no numbers and nothing like a heatmap, so when your website makes the most visits, you can literally find it in seconds!

We’ve already seen how to convert an old plain Matrix visual to something like this, but this time we needed an additional layer in the story.

scenario

The request was to show which brand class (deluxe, regular, or economy) made the most sales at a particular time of the year. However, as an additional layer, report consumers need to review gender-classified numbers and, based on the results, create special marketing campaigns for each gender in the selected time period. ..

Let’s use a sample Contoso database to explain a real use case. This is what everything looked like at first.

Building an image solution by the author

As you can see, this is just an old matrix, showing total monthly sales sorted by brand class. First, add gender information to the matrix and check the numbers from that perspective.

Image by author

I’ve added gender to the matrix column, but to see it in the visual itself, right-click on the matrix and[次のレベルに展開]Must be selected. Once I tried it, I was able to see the numbers sorted by gender within each brand class.

Image by author

Now you’re ready to cast the spell 🙂

The first step is to exclude blank gender from the report (this can easily be achieved using a filter).[フォーマット]Open the pane[条件付きフォーマット]Go directly to[背景色]Toggle the property on.

Image by author

As soon as you turn on the background color, Power BI automatically applies a step-by-step color, but you need more control over it, so move on to advanced controls and pick the lowest and highest colors. Define

Image by author

The next thing you need to do is apply the exact same steps to the Fontcolor property.

Image by author

boom! You’re getting closer to the Google Analytics visuals you want to duplicate (or imitate as needed).

This already reminds me of the Google Analytics visual image by the author Polishing the solution

First, make sure that all columns are the same length, regardless of what values ​​the matrix cells contain. To achieve this, we’ll use this very cool trick by a Power BI rep.

The secret is to create a dummy DAX measure that holds a fixed number of identical characters,[列ヘッダー]Of the property[列幅の自動サイズ設定]Make sure that is turned on, then place this measure in a matrix row, and then[自動サイズ設定]Is to turn off. Remove the column width, and finally the dummy measure!

Dummy = REPT (“0”, 10)

The REPT function repeats the passed text the number of times specified by the second argument. In my dummy measure, I have 10 zeros in place.

Image by author

next,[値]Under[行に表示]The property must be turned on.

Image by author

I know it looks weird, but don’t worry, it will be fine-tuned soon. Turn off the automatic column width sizing and remove the dummy measure from the matrix.

Image by author

Now you are 100% sure that the column widths will be the same regardless of the individual cell values.

Let’s create a space between these cells. Go to the grid and turn on both the vertical and horizontal grids to increase the thickness of the grid (I entered 8 but you can adjust it if you want). Now my visual looks much like the Google Analytics dashboard.

Image by author

How cool this is! You can quickly identify trends and draw some conclusions quickly. For example, May and June are solid months for deluxe classes, but regular classes work pretty well earlier this year. And it’s the best of being able to identify these trends in literally 3 seconds!

Let’s do another beautification and create a nice icon instead of the letters F and M for gender. How can I achieve that? Go to the Customer table (or the table that holds the gender data) and create a new column.

Gender icon = IF (customer[Gender]= “M”, “”, “”)

The trick here is to use icons instead of letters. For the female icon you just have to press ALT + 12 on your keyboard, but for the male icon you have to press ALT + 11. Such a simple! IF function[性別]Check the column values ​​and assign the appropriate icon depending on whether the condition is met.

And this is our final solution:

Image by author

If you ask me, it looks cooler than our first report page! Not only does it look more flashy and modern, it can tell a data story in seconds! Of course, if the user needs to see the exact numbers, the numbers are still there and hover over those nice blue databars and you’ll see that the tooltip works like a charm.

Image conclusion by the author

To be honest, I was a little disappointed that Power BI didn’t provide ready-to-use visuals that provided the same experience as Google Analytics visuals. Or at least I’m not aware that it exists 🙂

However, with little creativity, I was able to recreate the visual look and feel of Google Analytics with a few tweaks here and there. Or take the courage to say it.I created a custom Power BI visual

thank you for reading!

