Sony will offer PlayStation owners 10 games for free starting March 25th

This month, Sony launched the 2021 version of Play at Home, providing PlayStation owners with a free digital copy of Ratchet & Clank for PS4. Sony is currently adding 10 more free games to its offer.

A free copy of Ratchet & Crank will be available until March 31st. However, on March 25th, Sony will unlock nine games from “Our Top Independent Partners” as free downloads for PS4 and PSVR. The list of titles is as follows:

The list is something everyone can enjoy and will be available for download until April 22nd. Keep in mind that on March 25th, we will also begin extending free access to Funimation offers. The regular 14-day free trial has been extended by 90 days, giving you a total of 104 days of free access. If you’re in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, or New Zealand, just download the Funimation app.

You may have noticed that there are only nine titles above, but Sony promises ten. The last game will not be available until April 19th, but it’s a big game. Sony will offer the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition as a free download until May 14th. This gives you plenty of time to get this huge game, which counts as one of the best games PS4 offers.

