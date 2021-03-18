YouTube Shorts beta rollout finally begins in the US





In February, Google reported that it would launch YouTube Shorts in the United States in March. To date, the beta version of YouTube Shorts has finally been released to US users.

The collapse of TikTok has created many new players on the market. Instagram has introduced Lille, the best imitation of TikTok’s short video format.

Other apps are available, but one of the major players, Google, has also released YouTube Shorts. It was first introduced in India, and given the significant increase in daily views around the world, this feature was quickly directed to US creators.

Currently, Android Central reports confirm that YouTube Shorts Beta is available in the United States. In addition to the US expansion, YouTube shorts also have some additional features.

For those who don’t know, YouTube Shorts is a platform that allows you to create 15-second videos that you can share quickly. You can add music and slow down or speed up your footage to increase your creativity.

The YouTube Shorts Beta version also has the ability to add time-based text

Plus, like Instagram stories, you can share multiple YouTube shorts with your viewers. In beta, currently in the US, you can also add time-based text and sample audio from other shorts.

Users can choose from a vast library of songs from over 250 labels and publishers in a variety of genres, including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.

In addition, users will be able to sample audio from other shorts. YouTube plans to introduce this sampling feature to YouTube videos in the near future.

Google also made fun of some tools for the YouTube shorts camera UI. In particular, a dedicated shorts tab will be added to the bottom bar of the YouTube app.

In other words, the creator is a YouTube app[ホーム]You can access YouTube shorts directly from the tab. YouTube shorts provide creators with the ability to share live updates about their status and other fun moments. This may not be shared on a dedicated YouTube video.

However, keep in mind that this feature is currently in beta. Therefore, there may be bugs or issues related to this feature.

Starting today, Google is rolling out a beta version of YouTube Shorts in stages. This means that it is not immediately available to everyone. If you haven’t received the feature yet, you probably have to wait for your turn.

