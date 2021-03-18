Dynabook E10-S Windows 10 Pro Education Laptop is surprisingly unobtrusive





Technology can be very exciting. We all love when sophisticated and sexy new devices such as smartphones and laptops are unveiled at the keynote. Remember the original MacBook Air was first announced? I have a chill. And yes, everyone wants the latest and greatest flashy products. But the truth is that we don’t have to be always exciting. Sometimes you just need an affordable, unobtrusive product that exists to get the job done.

The Dynabook E10-S Windows 10 Pro Education Laptop is such a product and can be purchased from the company today. Computers are surprisingly unobtrusive, and yes, that’s a good thing. As you can see, this laptop is designed for academic purposes, not games or other hardcore computing.

The E10-S features an anemic dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor and only 4GB of RAM. The non-touch 11.6-inch screen is small and the 1366 x 768 resolution is disappointing. Worst of all, it has a slow eMMC storage drive with a capacity of only 128GB.

“Weight 2.5 pounds (1.15 kg) and only 0.78 inches (19.9 mm) thin, the compact and lightweight Dynabook E10 is built with a smooth, non-slip design, protective rubber bumpers and reinforced 180 degrees. Reinforced with hinges to help withstand accidental drops of up to 30 inches. This laptop also features a full-sized spill-resistant keyboard with mechanically fixed keys and a multi-touch ClickPad. It provides a productive and durable learning platform, “explains Dynabook.

The company also said, “To get the most out of your laptop in hybrid learning scenarios, the Dynabook E10 is equipped with a variety of full-size ports for HDMI, USB, LAN, and Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, the laptop is a USB-C port that allows students to connect a display, connect a variety of the latest accessories, and charge laptops and other peripherals. The Dynabook E10 delivers long-lasting battery life on a single charge. It has a large capacity battery (Li-Ion 45 Wh). “

With all these boring specs, you might be wondering why I call the Dynabook E10-S “wonderfully” unobtrusive. Well, the answer is very simple-price. This Windows 10 Pro Education laptop is small, durable and very affordable. It’s only $ 289.99! The E10-S should prove to be very suitable for education. No more, no less. Nonsense laptops are exactly what students and teachers need right now.

