Dreame Technology brings a new level of smart home cleaning appliances to the AWE2021





Designed to be a pioneer in the smart home robot vacuum industry, the DreameBot L10 Pro emphasizes state-of-the-art navigation systems and obstacle avoidance technology. It is equipped with dozens of intelligent sensors and the most sophisticated LIDAR scanners that cast thousands of invisible laser points per second to measure the surroundings and identify objects in real time. You can instantly generate editable maps in the connected Mi Home app for a high-end, customized cleaning plan. The Dreame Bot L10 Pro has a powerful suction force of 4000 Pa and has smart water control for easily catching and mopping various floor dust and hair.

The Dreame Bot Z10 Pro comes with an automatic empty base that allows you to use an intelligent vacuum cleaner and mop in addition to automatic dirt removal. Dreame Bot W10 provides a hands-free cleaning experience with a powerful vacuum cleaner, efficient mop and mop self-cleaning feature.

In particular, Dreame’s upcoming cordless stick vacuum V16 delivers the world’s fastest and most efficient motor, 160K RPM, with a suction of 200AW and incredibly powerful cleaning performance. Dreame Technology will also showcase its flagship cordless stick vacuum cleaners T30 and V12 at AWE 2021. Both are reinforced with a breakthrough 150KRPM high speed motor to ensure powerful and deep cleaning. The V12 is ergonomically designed to reduce the burden on your daily vacuum cleaner. The T30 has been upgraded with a removable battery, doubling its uptime, making it ideal for large homes.

“AWE2021, one of Asia’s largest and world’s top three international home appliances and consumer electronic sex bans, is an ideal showcase for Dreame’s next-generation cleaning technology, an ambitious internationally expanding innovation company. Platform. We hope that more users will enjoy high quality. Living with smart home appliances. ” Kuan Shan, Head of Overseas Business at Dreame Technology, said.

Dreame Bot L10 Pro, Z10 Pro, Cordless Stick Vacuum V12, T30 will be available on AliExpress and Amazon earlier this year.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer goods company, focuses on smart home cleaning equipment with the vision of improving the quality of life for users around the world through technology.

