Forget Tesla This electric car is the world’s first with the sound of Dolby Atmos





Have you ever been driving when your favorite song was in stereo and disappointed with the flat or matte audio at high volume? If so, the news that Dolby Atmos audio will reach your car may be exactly what you want to hear.

Lucido may not yet be a popular name, but its air-electric sedan not only aims to bring luxury electric cars to market, but it will also be the first car to feature Dolby Atmos audio. Both the Air Grand Touring and Air Dream Edition models provide Atmos-compatible sound through Lucid’s 21-speaker Surreal Sound system.

Adjusted with the design of the renowned Capitol Records Studio C in mind, this comprehensive speaker setting is oriented from the front, rear, side, and top to provide the immersive surround sound known to Dolby Atmos. Sex audio is possible. Basically, when the perfect driving song comes out, you may be in the best place to enjoy it.

“We carefully place overhead speakers along the inner stanchions of the vehicle to optimize the entire surround area at the top,” explains Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Lucid Motors.

Also, all Lucid cars have eclectic power, so there is no internal combustion engine bark to break into the sound of the speakers kicking. However, the Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP) can use up to three electric motors to deliver a total of 1,080 horsepower, so the hovercar never stops on the road. It’s hyper-car power, surpassing the Tesla Model S’s 1,020 horsepower.

To prevent the driver from running away with all its power, the audio system also uses directional speakers to handle driver alerts. So, for example, if you don’t fasten your seatbelt in the backseat, that is, out of the driver’s view, the chime will ring from that part of the car. So this Atmos speaker system isn’t just for enjoying music while driving.

Car audio technology has come a long way. Something like the Audi A1 has a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system. However, Dolby Atmos support can be an important step up.

With a range of 517 miles on a single charge, a luxurious luxury sedan interior and a large digital dashboard, the Lucid Air is equipped with many EVs and common technologies. It also comes with Dream Drive, an advanced driver assistance system that uses data from 32 sensor suites, from radar to ultrasonic scans to LiDAR. Expect a combination of autonomous driving functions.

Lucid Air starts at $ 69,900 and all its car and audio technology isn’t cheap. And if you need a Dolby Atmos speaker system, you need to be prepared to let go of $ 131,500.

However, Lucid Air is becoming a rival to the powerful Tesla Model S. Lucid Motors is currently accepting reservations for Air models, but the delivery intonation has not yet been announced.

