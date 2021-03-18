



Google Cloud has continued to tackle climate change by declaring how clean the data center region is. This allows customers to understand where to invest.

Hyperscaler made a 24/7 carbon-free commitment in September, promising to operate carbon-free energy everywhere by 2030. It will be completely carbon neutral for the first time in 2017.

The carbon data shared in the 24 Google Cloud regions currently shows something like a mixed bag. The easiest number to understand is the percentage of CFE (Amorphous Carbon Energy). Basically, the average time an application running in that zone runs carbon-free.

The performance of European data center zones is the most stable, with all analyzed zones running at least 50%. Finland’s Europe North 1 scored more than three-quarters (77%) without Zurich being analyzed. US West 1 in Oregon was 89% and the Sao Paulo region was 87%, but there was a greater disagreement in the Americas, with US East 1 (South Carolina) and US West 4 (Las Vegas) 19% and 13%. .. Respectively.

This is clearly an ongoing task, and one-third of the data center zones do not currently provide hourly energy information that can be used to calculate metrics. To calculate the carbon strength of the grid, if all regimen numbers are present and the CFE% performance is good, the score will naturally be low. Zurich scored the lowest 29 points on this index, with São Paulo averaging 109 points and other Europe 285 points, while some Asia Pacific regions exceeded 700 points.

Still, even if the numbers can question you, you need to be aware of Google Cloud’s commitment to openness. In the company’s latest financial results, not only revenue but also profit and loss segment was generated for the first time. result? Loss of $ 5.61 billion in fiscal year 2020.

The energy effort remains, but Google Cloud said it’s two-way. “Remember that the cleanest energy is the energy you didn’t use in the first place,” the company wrote on its blog. “Making the efficiency of cloud applications means using less energy and often lowering carbon emissions. It automatically scales with your workload and is appropriate for your compute instance. Try a serverless product that takes advantage of sizing recommendations. “

