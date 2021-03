Google invests $ 50 million in Texas to share new details about its upcoming Houston office

Mark the calendar: In May, Google will complete the construction of its first office in Houston.

Google will occupy the ground floor of the One Buffalo Heights Building on 3663 Washington Avenue, for a total of 11,000 square feet. The tech giant unveiled its Houston office last June.

The number of Google employees working at the Houston office, the regional hub for the Google Cloud sales team, is unknown. However, if Google complies with industry standards for per capita office space, the Houston office will accommodate approximately 60-70 employees.

Google has unveiled a May schedule for the Houston office to be completed on March 18, along with a broader announcement about investing $ 50 million in Texas office and data center space this year.

“We look forward to seeing Google expand its presence in Texas and here in Houston,” said Bob Harvey, president and chief executive officer of the Google Houston Partnership, in a Google release. “Google is working closely with Houston companies in the areas of energy and healthcare to successfully digitally transform these core industries. At the same time, the company is working with emerging energy 2.0 companies to work with emerging energy 2.0 companies. We are helping to pioneer the energy transition to a low-carbon future. We believe there will be more partnership opportunities for Google and the Houston region in the future. “

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Google’s office will help lay the foundation for Houston’s evolution as a hub of innovation. In line with these policies, Texas Medical Center CEO Bill McKeon is working with Google on several initiatives designed to leverage the organization’s health data and intellectual capital. It states that it is.

Google’s local office will help expand its technology presence in Houston.

According to the technician website Dice.com, Houston ranks 14th among the major metropolitan areas in the United States for hiring technicians. This is one spot ahead of San Jose, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley. Austin is in 7th place on the list and Dallas is in 9th place.

According to Business.org, in addition to Houston’s technical status, a typical technical salary is $ 91,190, ranking 24th in the U.S. metropolitan area with wages far higher than typical salaries for all industries. It has become. On that scale, Dallas / Fort Worth is 23rd and San Antonio is 26th.

CompTIA, a technology industry group, estimates that the technology sector contributes $ 28.4 billion annually to the Houston region’s economy. The region ranks 12th in the United States in terms of total technology employment (more than 235,800), with technology employment accounting for 7.2% of the region’s workforce.





