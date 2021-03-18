The Pagani Huayra R costs $ 4 million and is a 615kW truck-only weapon.





If you think the race car’s current harvest is all a bit anodyne, too much aero and inadequate auditory theater, then you and Horacio Pagani have something in common.

Instead of lamenting the trend, Pagani created a truck-specific weapon that met his high expectations.

Limited to 30 cases worldwide, Huayra R takes over where the ridiculous Zonda R was interrupted in 2008 and promises to be the most extreme and performance-oriented Pagani in history, according to Horacio Pagani. ..

Answering that there is no regulation, Huayra R is more than a technical case study. But a romantic ode to the performance of an internal combustion engine inspired by the historic racing greats of the past.

The highlight is definitely the engine. A free-breathing naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine supplied by Daimler HWAAG. The engine will be more or less familiar to Pagani fans, but Pagani says it has been significantly redesigned.

The numbers are amazing: 615kW at 8250rpm (with a strong 9000rpm red line), 750Nm torque deployed between 5500-8300rpm. The entire engine package weighs only 198 kg and is mounted as a structural element on the central monocoque and suspended by a chrome molybdenum steel subframe.

A custom exhaust system minimizes back pressure and maximizes power supply. The ceramic-coated exhaust system’s equal-length construction for excellent heat dissipation gives the Huayra R a set of absolutely reverberant vocal cords, reminiscent of vintage F1 cars like those found on the Pagani Instagram teaser.

The new 6-speed sequential transmission also forms part of the structurally integrated rear section, a brand new construction designed in collaboration with Affalterbachs HWAAG. In the name of unabated performance: The dogbox transmission houses an asynchronous gearset that matches a 4-plate racing clutch. This corresponds to a friction efficiency of 95%, maximizing shift accuracy and minimizing shift time. The overall gearbox weighs only 80 kg and connects to the chassis and suspension system to maximize architectural efficiency.

While Affalterbach engineers were pouring into the engine and gearbox, Horacio arguably focused on its styling, which is the most commanding aspect of the Huayra Rs.

Horacio has high expectations for the aerodynamic principle of the car, aiming for a downforce of 1000 kg at 320 km / h. All lines and surfaces of the reworked racer were placed with the aim of producing maximum aerodynamic load. Horatii’s goal was quickly achieved, achieving an almost perfectly balanced downforce distribution across the speed envelope. However, the man whose name was on the wall was unable to obtain final approval because he wanted a more attractive and emotional aesthetic.

It was Paganis’ praise for the vintage race car that fueled his quest for beauty. He believes that today’s race cars are a product of the wind tunnel, but the cars are very fast and certainly dangerous but inspired by the beautiful 60’s and 70’s cars. Pagani cites the Ferrari P4, Ford GT40, and his personal favorite Porsche 917 as his design muse.

The visual impact is a punch into the intestines, with two new side intakes on the front to help cool the front brakes and deliver air to the rear device. A new wing profile has been installed on the bonnet to improve air extraction and front end stability while the roof scoop supplies air to the engine. The flat-bottomed floor works in harmony with the considerable rear diffuser and wings, keeping the Huayra R in the ground.

The Huayra R is constructed from a Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax composite and benefits from a new monocoque tab with the passenger seat fully integrated into the floor. Combined with the rear powertrain assembly, the new Huayra R claims 51% increased flexural stiffness and 15% increased torsional stiffness compared to standard road-going Huayra. The fully assembled Huayra R weighs only 1050 kg dry and is about 230 kg more trimmer than a full fat road car.

Compared to the Gordon Murrays T.50s Niki Lauda Edition, the Huayra R outperforms the Murrays by 93kW, but brings 198kg to the ballistic bullet.

Pirelli will join the party with the newly developed slick version of the popular P Zero, which will be available in both wet and dry versions. Brembo carbon ceramic brakes and revised suspension, on the other hand, support dynamic accuracy.

In the cabin, the driver is not greeted by a supple leather band. Instead, it has a comprehensive roll cage, a bespoke AP racing pedal box, traction control, ABS map selection, a quick release steering wheel with all the settings needed for features such as wireless communication, and the bare minimum. Race setting. Rest assured that all bolts, screws and fittings are finished to the highest standards expected of Pagani.

At Huayra R, Pagani will also debut a new experience program for its exclusive customer family. In the same spirit as Pagani Reduno’s grand tour around the world, Pagani’s new Lutein Pista program, with the dedicated support of the Pagani team and the support of professional drivers, will bring Pagani’s customers to the full track event. Invite to a new calendar. The program promises customized track events for customers in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, but buy-ins are certainly not cheap.

Pagani Automobili claims that the Huayra R’s base price starts at € 2.6 million. That’s a stunning A $ 4 million equivalent, before taking into account the nearly $ 1.2 million luxury car tax and the hundreds of thousands of stamp duty.

