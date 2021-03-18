How Wearable Sleep Tech Devices Offer Important Remedies for Insomniacs





Palm Beach, Florida, March 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The sleep technology device industry is rapidly evolving to provide accurate and compact solutions for providing high quality sleep. In addition, the growing demand for portable and efficient sleep therapy devices is expected to provide industry players with favorable growth opportunities. Advanced sleep technology Technological advances such as the development of beds and wearables will escalate the growth of the sleep technology device market. This market is one of the few very fortunate markets that has not been compromised by the pandemic, and in fact the COVID-19 outbreak is not projected to adversely affect the demand for sleep technology devices. Some companies are focusing on developing sleep-assisting technologies to enhance patient care. Advanced sleep technology devices are primarily used to monitor and enhance sleep in individuals suffering from insomnia, narcolepsy, and sleep apnea. Technologically upgraded sleep technology devices such as head belts, rings, wearable smartwatches and sleep pads are on the market. According to a Global Market Insights article, the Sleep Tech Devices market, which exceeded US $ 10.9 billion in 2019, is ready to reach a CAGR of over 16.6% between 2020 and 2026. Increasing awareness of wearable and non-wearable devices is expected to drive market expansion. .. Hapbee Technologies, Inc. are active companies in this week’s market. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSX-V: HAPB), Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS), Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR), Inspire Medical Systems included. , Inc. (NYSE: INSP), Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL).

According to a Global Market Insights report, the surge in demand for wearable devices will favor the growth of the industry throughout the period. In addition, “The market revenue for wearable sleep tech devices is projected to grow by about 16% by 2026. Demand for wearable sleep tech devices due to the introduction of technologically advanced sensors in a compact format. The rise stimulates market demand. In addition, these devices stimulate market demand. They are affordable compared to non-wearable products. Some market players are patients overall. We are focusing on the introduction of new sleep technology devices that effectively diagnose and monitor health and sleep patterns. “

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSX-V: HAPB) Latest News: Hapbee Advances Mechanical Engineering Phase for Bed-Related Products-Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (“Hapbee” or “Company”), Wellness Technology The company developing the innovative Hapbee wearable provides up-to-date information on patent-pending bed-related magnetic signal prototypes (“products”) currently in development. I am happy to be able to do it.

“The mechanical engineering phase of the bed-related prototype is on track. We are pleased to share the initial rendering of the product towards a functional proof-of-concept prototype, which is an important milestone in the product development process. “Hapby CEO Scott Donnel said,” Thanks to initiatives such as World Sleep Day on March 19, we’re talking about the importance of optimizing healthy sleeping habits for our products. There is growing global awareness of the central inspiration behind it. “

The initial product rendering is not final and is not entirely at scale and is subject to change as the prototype development program progresses. More rendered images will be available on Hapbee.com. (CNW Group / Hapbee Technologies Inc.)

Preliminary Product Details and Timeline-With four coils in industrial design, this product is designed to be able to supply multiple magnetic fields to different parts of the body. In addition, we have narrowed down our selection of materials and soft goods for product functionality, flexibility, and overall aesthetics. The product prototype development program is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

Until prototype development is successfully completed, the product sends Hapbee signals such as Sleepy and Relax and provides scheduled signal playback capabilities that are enabled via the Hapbee Companion app or a dedicated control panel. Visit and read more about HAPB: https: //www.equedia.com/hapbee-the-netflix-of-feelings/

Other recent developments in the market are:

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients suffering from sleep apnea, including mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It’s a company. firstPneusomniaclinic is a clinician-owned integrated medical dental sleep center with a Vivos system through the integrated medical department.

This first New Somnia Clinic is located in Del Mar, California, and is a diverse range of local physicians led by cardiologist, founder and president of the Academy of Integrated Health Medicine, and award-winning physician Dr. Mimi Guarneri. Owned and operated by the group. researcher. The company officially launched a healthcare integration department in early 2020, creating an environment where more physicians can work directly with dentists (including those participating in the Vivos Integrative Medicine Program) to treat patients’ sleep disorders. Promoted. As part of the new Sleep Medicine Center, patients will be treated with the Vivos system, a clinically effective, non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical oral instrument treatment for mild to moderate sleep apnea. I will. Unlike traditional solutions that include CPAP machines and surgical implants that treat sleep apnea symptoms through lifelong intervention, the Vivos system is a treatment plan that lasts only 18 to 24 times on average and sleep apnea. It usually does not require lifelong use to address the root cause. Several months.

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR) recently announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 after the market closed. Call replays are available via the webcast for on-demand listening and are available for approximately 90 days.

Apria is a leading provider of integrated home medical devices and related services in the United States, offering home breathing therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment, and negative pressure wound therapy. It serves nearly 2 million patients each year in approximately 275 locations in the continental United States and Hawaii.All locations in Apulia are accredited by the Joint Committee

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. (NYSE: INSP) recently announced that it has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). For an improved surgical implant procedure that eliminates one incision by repositioning the pressure sensitive reed. This newly approved procedure reduces the average procedure time for Inspire therapy by approximately 20%.

Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire, said: Medical system. “The new procedure places the sensor in the intercostal muscles just behind the neurostimulator’s pocket, eliminating the need to make a third incision in the lower chest and placing the detection lead under the skin in the neurostimulator. Many ENT surgeons have extensive experience with current Inspire implant procedures and have begun developing this new surgical technique. This approval further improves the Inspire procedure and improves treatment outcomes. We plan to leverage the extensive network of major ENTs to ensure that. “

Purple Innovation, Inc., a comfort innovation company known for developing the “world’s first no-pressure mattress”. (NASDAQ: PRPL) recently released results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. 2019): Net sales increased 39.9% to $ 173.9 million compared to $ 124.3 million. The gross profit margin was 47.2% compared to 47.7%. Operating expenses accounted for 42.9% of net sales, compared to 45.4%. Operating profit increased 171.1% to $ 7.5 million compared to $ 2.8 million. The net loss was (12.7) million dollars, while the net loss was (2.1) million dollars. Adjusted net income was $ 5 million ($ 0.07 per diluted share) compared to $ 1.2 million ($ 0.02 per diluted share). EBITDA was (770) million dollars, compared to (930) million dollars. Adjusted EBITDA was $ 12.2 million, compared to $ 5.8 million.

CEO Joe Megibow said: “Despite the many challenges of 2020, our team has embarked on and succeeded by identifying and leveraging market opportunities, including this holiday season, while investing in future growth. Combining an omni-channel distribution strategy with an effective marketing and promotion program, we have doubled our share of the US premium mattress market in the last two years. We have made a solid start in 2021. It has been successful recently and will continue to invest in capacity expansion, innovation and corporate showrooms over the next few years to further increase its market share. “

