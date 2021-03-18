The announcement of Google Cookies is your chance to enhance your game





Advertisers and marketers have long relied on third-party cookies to reach their customers via digital channels. This cookie culture has created a system that generates efficient revenue for brands, but it has also affected data privacy, which is the most important aspect of the customer experience.

Cookies track the browsing history of all individuals, so cookies allow businesses to collect user data without the consent of the user. This practice ultimately led to distrust among Internet users. 72% of Americans feel that almost or most of what they do online is tracked by businesses, and 81% feel that they have little or no control over the data they collect.

In response to these growing data privacy concerns and the intent to keep the web open for free, Google announced earlier this month that the Chrome browser will not offer third-party cookie support.

What does this Google Cookie announcement mean for your brand? Above all, it’s an important nudge to enhance your data privacy game.

What to do now that cookies are crumbled

The marketing and advertising industry has been panicking since the announcement of Google Cookies. Eliminating cookies limits the ability of marketers to track and acquire new customers and ensures that today’s digitally dependent brands lose revenue.

However, the future is not completely bleak for brands, as third-party cookies are being phased out. In fact, this change in digital advertising will lead to stronger first-party relationships in a privacy-first world. These developments are already underway and 65% of advertisers plan to rely on their own data.

The message is clear. If all ads rely on third-party cookies, build a process that enables efficient first-party data collection across different channels and provides a single view of your customers without compromising your privacy. It’s time to focus on.

Why ID resolution is needed

Identity resolution is a data management process that connects all the identities associated with an individual to create a 360-degree customer view. As a brand, gaining the ability to create a single view of your customers gives your marketing team instant access to trusted insights.

Ultimately, these insights help marketing teams provide their customers with a seamless experience. Whether you switch devices or log in from an app or browser, identity resolution consolidates all the data in a single customer profile for comprehensive insights across your customer journey.

Identity resolution allows marketing teams to create valuable first-party data based on a specific audience. This high-quality data brings many benefits to marketers in terms of high conversion rate users. As a result, marketing can better manage advertising and customer acquisition costs.

SkyPoint Clouds Identity Resolution

Gaining real marketing insights through a single view of your customers sounds promising. However, ID resolution is not as easy as it looks. Records begin to become complicated as customer profiles grow with the brand over time through several purchases and interactions. With more touchpoints, it’s harder to deliver a personalized experience to your customers.

No matter how large or small your customer base is, you need to process a lot of unknown, unorganized data in the form of missing or incomplete phone numbers, emails, and other identity keys.

SkyPoint Clouds Customer Data Platform (CDP) easily solves these problems with identity resolution. SkyPoint uses smart scans to identify personal data by connecting and analyzing your organization’s data systems and applications.

Over 200 native data integrations bring data into the platform. Once the data is captured and cleansed for data quality, the AI ​​/ ML-powered identity resolution process stitches together the customer data to create a secure and accurate customer profile. Marketing and sales teams can take advantage of this 360-degree customer view to provide their customers with a protected, personalized experience.

Put your brand in a better position through data privacy

Google’s announcement to end support for third-party cookies is not necessarily the end of targeted digital advertising. This move is an opportunity for brands to build true relationships with customers and audiences who expect their privacy to be respected.

Brands that intelligently collect data while following privacy compliance best practices are in the best position to survive the storm, like Google’s latest announcement on cookies.

With identity resolution and privacy at its core, CDP eliminates the need to track cookies and rely on third-party data. This helps integrate customer data across different sources and provide the opportunity to provide a better customer experience.

SkyPoint Cloud is both a customer data platform and a data privacy platform. Learn how SkyPoint can help you manage your customer data effectively while fully committed to privacy compliance.

